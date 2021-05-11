758 new KY COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths. Vaccine eligibility age expected to drop.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 758 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Tuesday, as well as 23 additional virus-related deaths.

The statewide positivity rate is 3.15%, down slightly from Monday’s 3.25%. There are 415 people hospitalized with coronavirus, 109 in intensive care and 51 on a ventilator. Kentucky has confirmed a total of 449,864 COVID-19 cases and 6,620 deaths.

Roughly 1.8 million Kentuckians have received at least their initial dose of a coronavirus vaccine, which amounts to 53% of adults age 18 and older and 42% of the total state population, according to the Department for Public Health.

Kids as young as 12 will soon be eligible for a vaccine in Kentucky. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday evening granted approval for use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with children and teenagers ages 12-15. Final approval is expected Wednesday from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee, and widespread vaccinations for this group will likely begin later this week.

Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack urged school superintendents in a virtual meeting on Tuesday to move quickly to vaccinate their students before summer vacation.

“Please jump on that quick, so we can get this done as fast as possible,” he said.

This story will be updated.