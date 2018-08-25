Over 750,000 viewers paid to watch a Logan Paul vs. KSI boxing match on YouTube

Logan Paul fought KSI to a draw in their boxing match. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The battle of the YouTube personalities brought in a fair amount of viewers. Logan Paul took on KSI in a boxing match Saturday, and more than 750,000 people paid to watch a stream of the event on YouTube.

Logan Paul and KSI fight to a draw in boxing match

The result of the fight may have been underwhelming considering the amount of build up both Paul and KSI promoted in recent months. There was no winner. After six rounds, the fight was ruled a draw by majority decision.

Logan Paul and KSI already want a rematch

After that result, both YouTube personalities already want to get back into the ring. Shortly after the decision was announced, both Paul and KSI expressed interest in having a rematch.

The Logan Paul vs. KSI fight brought in a lot of viewers

The official YouTube stream for the bout hovered around 773,000 viewers, according to The Verge. Those viewers paid $10 to watch on fight.

However, The Verge notes that many watched pirated streams of the fight on Twitch or Periscope. The site estimated that more people watched the match illegally.

On top of that, over 15,000 tickets were sold to attend the fight, according to BBC.com.

Jake Paul defeats Deji in his match

Logan Paul’s brother Jake had a better result in the undercard. He defeated Deji in five rounds after Deji’s team decided to throw in the towel. The fight was supposed to last six rounds.

Who are Jake Paul, Logan Paul, KSI and Deji?

The four are prominent YouTube personalities. Deji has over nine million subscribers on the site. The other three have even more. Jake Paul has 16 million, Logan Paul has 18 million and KSI has 19 million subscribers on their YouTube channels.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

