$750 million mixed-use project near South End and uptown announced. Here’s what we know

A Chicago developer detailed plans Thursday for a $750 million project to bring three buildings with a mix of commercial and residential to a prominent intersection leading from uptown to South End.

Riverside Investment and Development announced the proposed development plan at the intersection of East Morehead Street, Morehead Square Drive, South Tryon Street and East Carson Boulevard.

The site is near Midnight Diner and LendingTree’s new headquarters that occupies one of the two 11-story towers at South Tryon Street and Carson Boulevard. Midnight Diner will be relocating nearby, Riverside stated in a news release.

In a statement, Riverside Chief Operating Officer Anthony Scacco said the company was excited about the project and hopes it will “help transform the area between uptown and South End, creating a world-class live-work-play environment that will contribute to the city’s already impressive growth story.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with local officials to ensure thoughtful urban planning at this important location,” he said.

Construction is expected to start at the end of 2022 and will include widening streets and adding new bike lanes and pedestrian crossings, the firm said.

This is a developing story.