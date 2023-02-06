75%of this Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:WBA ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Nancy Schlichting, for US$661k worth of shares, at about US$39.89 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$37.09. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Nancy Schlichting.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Walgreens Boots Alliance Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance. In total, Independent Director Nancy Schlichting dumped US$661k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Walgreens Boots Alliance Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Walgreens Boots Alliance insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$165m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Walgreens Boots Alliance Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Walgreens Boots Alliance (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

