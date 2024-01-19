75 Unique and Thoughtful Purim Greetings to Spread Joy on the Jewish Holiday

[table-of-contents] stripped

Purim is a joyful springtime Jewish holiday. It celebrates the survival of the Jewish people in ancient Persia following a plot to massacre them all (a familiar theme throughout Jewish history).

This year, Purim begins at sundown on Saturday, March 23, 2024 and ends the following evening, Saturday, March 24, 2024. To mark the occasion, you may be looking for just the right words to use to greet Jewish friends and loved ones, colleagues, customers, or students. Whether you’re writing Purim quotes in a card or email, attaching Purim greetings to Purim gift baskets, acknowledging the holiday on social media with Purim captions, or expressing your Purim wishes face-to-face, these are the best Purim greeting ideas that will help you strike just the right note.

Some context on why Purim is celebrated: the story of Purim comes from the Book of Esther. In it, the Jewish Queen Esther and her cousin Mordechai foil a plot by King Achashverosh's top deputy, Haman, to kill all the Jewish people in the empire. In doing so, they save their people and King Achashverosh sentences Haman to death.

People who observe mark the holiday by listening to the reading of the Purim story, consuming festive food and drinks, exchanging Purim gift baskets, and giving to the needy. It’s also traditional to dress up in Purim costumes and eat three-sided pastries with sweet fillings, known as hamantaschen.



How to say 'happy Purim' in Hebrew

The traditional Purim greeting in Hebrew is: "chag Purim sameach."

How to say 'happy Purim' in Yiddish

In Yiddish, you can wish someone a happy Purim by saying: "ah freilichen Purim."

Keep reading for plenty more unique and thoughtful ways to wish someone a happy Purim in 2024:

Purim Greetings and Wishes

So many Hamantaschen, so little time!

Happy Purim!

Have a blessed Purim.

Wishing a joyous Purim to you and your family.

You live your life in a way that makes every day worth celebrating—but we'll celebrate extra joyfully today for Purim!

May Purim 2024 bring happiness and light into your life.

Wishing you prosperity this Purim.

At times of conflict, may Purim be a source of light and hope.

May Purim 2024 inspire brighter days ahead!

Wishing you and yours a fun and festive Purim!

Let Esther's courage be an inspiration as you move through the world this year.

Happy Purim to someone who is as brave and noble as Esther.

Wishing you a joyful Purim celebration with everyone you love.



Thinking of you this Purim.

May Esther's bravery and strength inspire you this Purim and beyond.

Though we may not be celebrating together this Purim, I'll be with you in spirit!

Here's hoping the Hamantaschen at this year's celebration are as sweet as you are.

Sending you all my love this Purim.

Hope the kids enjoy dressing up for Purim this year!

Cheers to a happy Purim!

This Purim, may we all triumph over fear with courage and pride.

Wishing you a Purim that brings the same kind of happiness and joy that you bring to me!



Wishing you a day filled with happiness and a year filled with joy.

As Purim approaches, I've been thinking about how grateful I am to be friends with someone as courageous and caring as you.

Like Esther and Mordechai, you've dealt with your fair share of challenges this year. This Purim, let's celebrate and take the next steps in our journey.

May the happiness of Purim guide you in your faith all year long.

Enjoy the wine and Hamantaschen!

Chag Purim Sameach!

Purim sameach!

Ah freilichen Purim!

On Purim, may you spread your strength and light like Esther.

Those in need are so grateful for your generosity on Purim.

Happy Purim to someone who makes the world a better, brighter place to be.

Let's honor the bravery of the Jewish people as we celebrate Purim this year.

I can't wait to celebrate Purim with you this year!

Cursed be Haman and blessed be Mordechai and Esther on Purim.

May your charitable acts bring you fulfillment and help to those in need.

Hoping you're able to celebrate Purim with your loved ones this year!

May Purim bring positive changes to your life this year!

May God bless you and your family this Purim.

Wishing you spiritual fulfillment this Purim.

I hope the Purim festivities put a smile on your face this year!

It's Purim. Let's party!

Purim is here... it's time for Hamantaschen!



Charity is an important part of Purim, and no one I know has a more charitable spirit than you.

You're in my heart this Purim.

You deserve all the wine, Hamantaschen, and treats!

Happy Purim! I have a feeling the best is yet to come.

I hope your Purim is filled with prosperity and laughter.

It's people like you that make Purim a meaningful, happy day for everyone.

You make Purim extra-special for me because I get to spend it with you.

So happy to be spending this year's Purim with the people I love most.

May your heart be filled with all the joy this holy holiday brings.

On this day, we celebrate the Jewish people defending themselves. Let this Purim be a reminder to stand strong in your convictions and never be afraid to defend yourself against evil.

Let this Purim be a reminder of the strength of the Jewish people and our triumph over adversity.

I hope you're able to celebrate Purim with friends, delicious food, music, and plenty of laughter.

Honor our salvation and our history this Purim.

Today, we commemorate the delivery of the Jewish people from annihilation — and that is definitely worth celebrating!

Remember to help those in need this Purim.

Today's the day to give to charity, enjoy delicious food, and celebrate with loved ones. Happy Purim!

Wishing a very happy Purim to someone who touches the lives of so many people.

I hope your Purim is as amazing and special as you are!

[For your cousin] We go together like Esther and Mordechai! Happy Purim!

Wishing blessings for the entire Jewish community this Purim.

So sorry to be missing your Purim celebration this year. I'm sure it'll be one to remember!

Wishing the happiest Purim to you and your loved ones.

The arrival of Purim symbolizes a day of positive change for all of us.

May Purim 5784 bring you joy and fulfillment.

May you have a meaningful Purim.

Purim's here! Let's celebrate!

Wishing blessings on you and all members of the Jewish community this Purim.

Wishing a very happy Purim to my favorite person.

May the songs on Purim bring you plenty of joy!

Know that you have God looking after you on Purim and always.

May you have a delightful Purim in 5784.

