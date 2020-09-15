75 Texas Tech players have tested positive for COVID-19 since June

Texas Tech announced on Monday that five more football players have tested for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases on the team to 75 since testing started in June, according to multiple reports.

Six of the cases are active, with 69 players having been cleared from their initial bout with the coronavirus. The 75 cases on the football team account for nearly 2/3 of the 116 cases among all student-athletes at Texas Tech. Twenty-two student-athletes outside of the football team have active cases.

As of Monday the Texas Tech football roster listed 123 players.

Team practiced amid August outbreak

The school announced 21 active cases on the team on Aug. 25 and continued to move forward with football practice.

“Nobody's been wiped out,” Coach Matt Wells said at the time when asked about position groups on the team. “But certainly when you have that many positives, then it obviously affects some groups.”

Athletes who test positive are placed in self-isolation until they are cleared, according to the school.

More than half of Texas Tech's football roster has tested positive for COVID-19. (John E. Moore III/Getty Images) More

Texas Tech opened its season on Saturday with a 35-33 win over Houston Baptist. The Red Raiders were missing several players from that game, though the school didn’t confirm if those absences were COVID-19 related, according to KLBK.

Texas Tech is not scheduled to play this weekend. The program’s next game is scheduled for Sept. 26 at home against Texas.

In total, 1,152 students and 128 employees at Texas Tech have tested positive for COVID-19, according to numbers released by the school.

More NFL from Yahoo Sports: