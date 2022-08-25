75-year-old Tri-Cities motorcyclist dies making highway U-turn

A 75-year-old Richland man died Wednesday morning when he tried to make a U-turn on a two-lane highway near Chelan.

Steven M. King had pulled to the right shoulder of the southbound lanes of Highway 97 about 9:30 a.m. when he attempted to turn around, according to the Washington State Patrol.

As he pulled into the southbound lane on a Can-Am Spyder motorcycle, he hit a Dodge Dakota pickup, the state patrol said.

The pickup driver, George A Menard, 68, of Omak, was not hurt in the collision.

State troopers had the road north of Lake Chelan closed for three hours while they investigated.