75-year-old man accused of sex offenses with multiple children in Cabarrus Co., jailed under $2M bond

A 75-year-old man is in jail under a $2 million bond in Cabarrus County after being charged with sex offenses involving multiple children that reportedly happened over the past 45 years.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office charged 75-year-old Merle Alexander Overcash Jr. with one count of first-degree rape of a child, one count of second-degree rape, one count of second-degree sexual offense, six counts of indecent liberties with a child and three counts of crime against nature.

Officials say this investigation began in April 2021, and during that investigation multiple victims were discovered who disclosed abuse by Overcash from Jan. 1976 through April 2021.

Overcash is currently being held in the Cabarrus County Detention Center under a $2 million secured bond.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have additional information concerning Overcash, please contact Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3057.