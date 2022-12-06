75-year-old housekeeper spins NC lottery wheel — and lands on ‘game changer’ win
A 75-year-old housekeeper with an itch for adventure won a hefty prize in North Carolina after he spun a lottery wheel.
Polkville resident Johnnie Bostic got the opportunity to spin the giant prize wheel at a Bigger $pin Live Event on Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to a news release by the North Carolina Education Lottery.
Bostic was elated when he saw the arrow land on a whopping $600,000 prize, lottery officials said.
“It’s a game changer for me,” Bostic told lottery officials. “I didn’t even care what I hit. I was just happy to win anything.”
He won the chance to spin the prize wheel after entering a $10 Bigger $pin scratch-off into a second-chance drawing.
Now, Bostic plans to take a trip he’s been yearning for — a cruise to the Bahamas, lottery officials said.
“I never thought the time would come where I could actually go,” Bostic told lottery officials. “I feel like I deserve it after 75 years.”
Bostic worked as a manager of PPG Industries for 41 years and returned to work as a housekeeper at Gardner-Webb University after he retired, he told the North Carolina Education Lottery.
In addition to the cruise, Bostic plans to renovate his house.
Bostic took home $426,060 after taxes, according to the lottery.
Polkville is about 55 miles northwest of Charlotte.
If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.
