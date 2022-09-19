75-year-old former Marine from Texas found dead after vanishing from hike in Nevada

A former Marine from Texas vanished on a hike and had been missing for weeks, Nevada officials told news outlets. Now his body’s been found.

Rock Stanley, 75, had been missing since Aug. 23, the Red Rock Search and Rescue team said.

He had planned to hike Mount Charleston on the North Loop Trail, McClatchy News previously reported. The trail is a strenuous 10.8-mile trek to the summit of Charleston Peak.

“He has done this trail before and he always makes it home about 6 p.m.,” his granddaughter Courtney Stanley told KSNV in August. “He’s done this so many times and it’s never thought … this would happen to him. He’s experienced, he’s smart.”

The search-and-rescue team sent 75 volunteers to scour the area starting Aug. 24, according to McClatchy News.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, Stanley was found dead near the Mount Charleston Peak Trail, the Clark County coroner’s office told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The cause and manner of his death are still pending, but police told the news outlet there were no signs of foul play.

Stanley and his wife were on a yearly trip to Las Vegas from Athens, Texas, when he went missing, KLAS reported. Stanley had texted family members that he was lost and trying to backtrack, according to the news outlet.

“You never anticipate something like this,” Stanley’s son told Fox 5. “It’s like watching a movie. It happens to other people. This kind of stuff never happens to us.”

