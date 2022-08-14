75-year-old airlifted to safety after floods flip his Jeep over, Arizona rescuers say

Rushing water in a flooded wash near Golden Valley flipped a Jeep over, stranding the 75-year-old driver, Arizona sheriff’s officials reported.

A bystander saw the man drive into the wash about 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The fast-moving water tipped his Jeep on its side.

The onlooker called 911 to report the Jeep was floating down the wash with the driver on top.

Deputies responded but decided the swift current made pulling the man to safety too dangerous, the release said.

A video posted by the sheriff’s office shows a helicopter descending to the Jeep. A deputy helps the man aboard and the helicopter flies him to safety.

His family took the man home, the release said.

“He is very lucky to be alive,” sheriff’s officials wrote. “Search and Rescue wants to remind everyone to never drive through flooded roadways – Turn Around, Don’t Drown!”

The sheriff’s office also performed at least two other rescues of motorists trapped in flooded washes on Thursday, Aug. 11. It is the monsoon season in Arizona.

Golden Valley is a community between Bullhead City and Kingman near the California border.

