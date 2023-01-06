At 75, Iggy Pop still crackles with a primal lust for life

The 25th album of Iggy Pop’s career kicks off 2023 with a blast

What a magnificent rock star Iggy Pop is. With his twisted body, lined face and gnarly baritone, the Michigan-born wild man James Osterberg looks and sounds as if he has lived every moment of his 75 years to the full.

And yet here he still is, on his 25th album (solo or with The Stooges), rocking harder, with more mad commitment, primal energy and imaginative flourish than any punk on the planet. Every Loser is a great, energising opening blast for 2023, a loud and lairy rock album jam-packed with the lust for life that has characterised Iggy’s whole wayward career.

Perversely, for a world-famous, critically revered, damn-nigh legendary rock veteran with the (presumably ironic) showbiz surname Pop, Iggy has never had anything you could mistake for a hit. It is only in the past decade that he has ventured inside the top 50 album chart in America (with 2016’s Post Pop Depression, which benefited from the star power and co-writing clout of Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme). He has done only marginally better in the UK, with two magnificent albums, The Idiot and Lust for Life, scraping into the top 30 in 1977, with the advantage of co-writing and production from his friend and champion David Bowie.

With their wonky synths, grainy bass, fuzzed guitar and strung-out vocals, those albums practically invented post-punk. They benefited from Bowie reigning in Iggy’s instinct for full-throttle attack, framing his off-kilter voice and lyrics with otherworldly atmospherics.

There are moments evocative of that magic on Every Loser, particularly when the tempo slows and Iggy drops to the bottom of his bass range. He brings Johnny Cash gravitas to elegiac ballad The Morning Show, a touching song about putting on a mask for the world. “I’m crispy on the outside / And juicy where I cry,” he croons. Strung Out Johnny and New Atlantis also capture qualities of late-life regret and defiance that suit his ageing voice, while in the Stooges stomp and swirl of All the Way Down and Comments we hear Iggy rudely refusing to go gentle into that good night: “Breathe into my mouth, baby / The problem with life is that it stops / Hey, you kids!”

Not everything touches such heights. There are a few too many trite punky belters where Iggy surrenders to a style of banal scanning and single-syllable rhyming that has dogged much of his career. “Got a d--- and two balls, that’s more than you all” is the opening salvo of opening track Frenzy, the “ball / all” rhyme reprised three tracks later for Modern Day Rip-Off. But he is superbly well served throughout by a fantastic band featuring members of Guns N’ Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters, with Taylor Hawkins making a posthumous appearance on stirring finale The Regency.

Iggy’s key collaborator, however, is American producer and guitarist Andrew Watt, who has previously lent his talents to Justin Bieber, Rita Ora and Miley Cyrus. He elicits plenty of snap and crackle from Mr Pop. Who knows, Iggy might even finally score himself a hit.