My 74-Year-Old Mom and I Have Been Using This Silky Moisturizer for Over 25 Years, and It’s 50% Off Today Only

Shoppers say it gives their “skin a healthy glow.”

When people meet my mother, one of the first things they often notice is how amazing she looks. Even with my bias, at 74-years-young she still has radiant skin and a glow that lights up every room she enters. Growing up, I regularly noticed the plentiful compliments she received, so I’ve always been happy to take any beauty advice she threw my way. One of the very first pieces she offered me was to moisturize every day, just as she did using Clinique’s Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion (a product rec I later discovered she got from my grandmother). And right now, you can get it for 50 percent off during Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty — but just for one day.

I remember its creamy, yellow texture previously being bottled up in a pour-out jar, which has since been upgraded to a convenient pump dispenser. In the 25 years since the moisturizer first touched my then-youthful skin, the sentiment is still the same: It offers a gentle dose of hydration that doesn't leave behind a greasy texture, making it the perfect next step after cleansing.

As someone with constantly dry skin (even during humid summers), having a go-to moisturizer is always a must for me, and the Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion has yet to let me down. My shopping editor status has afforded me the opportunity to regularly experiment with a variety of creams, but this trusted generational find is always there for me and my skin. To use it, I apply a thin layer — a little goes a long way — and it quickly absorbs into my thirsty skin to provide immediate, all-day hydration. I often use it again at night for moisturizing benefits while I sleep, too, thanks to its light, calming scent that isn’t overpowering.

The lotion’s simple, hero ingredients include sunflower seed oil, barley extract, and cucumber fruit extract that are rich in antioxidants to soothe and protect skin. Hyaluronic acid is also a star in the formula, which retains my skin’s moisture. Unlike other creams I’ve tried, these ingredients don’t irritate or inflame my sensitive, acne-prone skin.

With every use, the Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion goes on silky smooth, and serves as an ideal pre-makeup base. It leaves my skin feeling buttery soft throughout the day, and calms any dry patches that pop up. Shoppers have found additional benefits to using the Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion, with one person sharing that they’re “honestly shook” by how it has “healed” red acne spots on their chin, noticing that their “skin is brighter” after using it. Another shopper who has used it for a year likes that the lotion “gives [their] skin a healthy glow” and leaves it feeling “very smooth and clean.” They also noted that it’s “silky and lightweight,” as just two pumps are enough for their face and neck.

If your skin type leans more oily or combination, rather than dry, consider the also on-sale Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing or Hydrating Jelly instead, which offer the same hydrating benefits of the lotion but in an oil-free formula. Or if you’re like me and dry skin is your nemesis, try the Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion that’s been a 25-year staple in my family’s beauty stash, and snag it today while it’s 50 percent off.

