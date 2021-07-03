74-year-old man killed in Highway 1 collision near Qu'Appelle, Sask.

The pickup truck driver was declared dead on the scene. (CBC - image credit)

A 74-year-old man is dead after his pickup truck and a semi collided Friday night.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Highway 1 just east of Qu'Appelle, Saskatchewan RCMP say. The man was declared dead at the scene, while the semi truck driver was not injured.

Police say the semi was eastbound and the pickup was travelling north. Both vehicles left the road and ended up in the ditch south of Highway 1.

A part of the highway was closed while an RCMP collision reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan coroners service investigated. The highway has since reopened.

No charges are anticipated, according to RCMP.