734.1Mn by 2028 Camera Tracking Software Market Growth Projection at 12.9% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Camera Tracking Software Market Growth impelled by growing VFX industry in developing countries, popularity of science-fiction movies among youth and rising adoption of camera tracking software.

New York, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camera Tracking Software Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Camera Tracking Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Tracking Type, and Geography,” the Camera Tracking Software Market is projected to reach US$ 734.1 million by 2028 from US$ 286.8 million in 2020; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2021–2028.

Camera Tracking Software Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Andersson Technologies LLC; The Foundry Visionmongers Limited; Ncam; Adobe Inc.; Science-D-Visions; BORIS FX, INC; Maxon Computer GmbH; Autodesk, Inc.; Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd.; and Vicon Motion Systems Ltd are among the key players profiled during this market study. The market players are focusing on product developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations for sustaining the competitive edge.

In 2021, The Foundry Visionmongers Limited introduced a machine learning toolset to its next series of Nuke products. The new launch helps obtain final pixel-perfect image in a quicker manner. The toolset includes motion blur removal, tracker marker removal, beauty work, and garbage matting from any recorded video footage.

In 2021, MAXON COMPUTER GMBH has completed the acquisition of forger, a digital 3D sculpting and texture painting application for iOS. The acquisition is intended to expand its 3D developing tools portfolio to meet the needs of production artists on the iOS platform.





Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 286.8 Million in 2020 Market Size Value by US$ 734.1 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 12.9% from 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 117 No. Tables 61 No. of Charts & Figures 69 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component and Tracking Type Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina





Camera tracking software is used extensively for creating high-definition (HD) 3D animation. A camera tracking process involves taking a video content recorded using a real live camera and tracking its motion to add 3D elements to it. This process has become common in the filmmaking business, and it is used to add 3D animation, special effects, backdrops, robotic actions, etc., in movies, commercials, and TV shows, among others. Camera tracking software are being extensively used to create real-life animation. They are also being used for creating images, stabilizing shaky conventional or 360-degree VR shots, and producing 360° virtual reality or 3D stereoscopic films; creating architectural previews; reconstructing accident or crash scenarios; and so on. 2016 onward, 3D animation started receiving significant attention from industries other than the entertainment industry, such as medicine and gaming industries. Several software providers are offering best-in-class camera tracking software to different end users. Andersson Technologies LLC is a boutique software development company that offers a 3D camera tracking software solution named SynthEyes. The software is compatible with all operating systems, including Mac, Windows, and Linus. The software is effectively being used worldwide in over 90 countries, in numerous films, television shows, music videos, and commercial advertising projects every day. A few of the famous films produced using these software systems include Greyhound, Life of Pie, Spiderman Homecoming, and Captain America: Civil War.

Science-fiction (sci-fi) is a genre that explores the impact of actual or imagined science on society or individuals. Speculative fiction writing, such as sci-fi, action thriller, and horror, involve elements that are profoundly unknown to audiences. Within these alien situations, real human concerns and issues can be explored in an entirely different light. As a result, sci-fi stories thrill the audiences by new and imaginative characters or situations, as well as establish a connection between humans and the imagination. Sci-fi writers combine their imagination with their knowledge of real science. Movies of this genre have become extremely popular among youth, and many sci-fi movies—including Avatar 2, Jurassic World: Dominion, Dune, Ghostbusters: Afterlife—are lined up for production and release in the coming years. Previously, camera tracking software have delivered impressive and creative content in movies such as Spiderman Homecoming, Black Panther, and Guardians of the Galaxy. Further, booming media and entertainment sectors in developing countries, such as India, are producing and presenting several sci-fi movies. With growing accessibility and availability of required hardware and software solutions, the production of these movies is increasing in developing countries. Due to a continuous gain in the popularity of such movies, the need for effective and easy-to-use camera tracking software and systems is increasing, which is fueling the camera tracking software market growth.

Camera Tracking Software Market: Segmental Overview

The camera tracking software market, by component, is segmented into software and services. The software segment led the camera tracking software market in 2020. Camera tracking software were significantly used in movies including Transformers, Spider Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, etc. Traditionally, the camera tracking process is carried out using a dedicated camera tracker; however, various third-party providers offering more affordable and comprehensive software solutions are entering into the marketplace, which is adding to the popularity of software products. A few of the key software providers in the market includes Adobe Systems, Andersson Technologies LLC, Science-D-Visions, and Autodesk Inc.









