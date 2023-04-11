$73-million salmon development gets environmental approval

A $73-million land-based Atlantic salmon post-smolt aquaculture facility slated for Charlotte County has received approval from the province.

On Monday, Kelly Cove Salmon Ltd., part of the Cooke Aquaculture group of companies, announced it received a certification of determination to proceed from the province's departments of environment and local government, calling it "an important step achieved upon successful completion of an environmental impact assessment."

The project is slated for the Champlain Industrial Park in Bayside, and had previously received a nod of support from Saint Andrews town council, despite residents and councillors voicing concerns regarding consumption of the town's water supply.

Paul Nopper, clerk for the town of Saint Andrews, said the town had made its concerns known via the province's environmental assessment process.

"Our concerns were noted," he said, but once the province gives its stamp of approval, the town doesn't have any further say on the project.

"As we go forward, we just want to continue to be informed," Nopper added.

The Telegraph-Journal requested comment from the department of environment but did not receive a response by press time.

According to a 2014 study by Stantec, normal water volume in Chamcook Lake is around 8.9 billion imperial gallons, with the town using approximately 690 imperial gallons per minute. Cooke had said the water volume required for the aquaculture facility was 91 imperial gallons per minute.

In 2021, councillors voiced concerns about climate change altering rainfall levels in the area, which could mean lower water levels in the system in the coming years.

Marc Sorensen, an engineer hired for the project, clarified Cooke isn’t looking to take water from Chamcook Lake, due to variability in temperature and quality, as well as the presence of bacteria, but rather the groundwater of the Chamcook aquifer.

Earlier this year, the project received environmental approval for groundwater wells to supply the facility with water. The company says the project includes two water pipeline corridors and a marine loading facility.

“Hybrid systems, involving a mix of land and marine-based fish farming will continue to be part of our future. We have been operating land-based salmon hatcheries and marine farms sustainably for 38 years,” Joel Richardson, vice president of public relations for Cooke, said in a press statement. “Innovative scientific technologies bring a new opportunity for greater production in ocean waters by shortening time Atlantic salmon spend in marine cages.”

With files from Telegraph-Journal archives

Marlo Glass, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal