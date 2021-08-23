721 Children in CCIs Contracted COVID-19 Since Outbreak: RTI

At least 720 children in child care institutions (CCIs) in 11 states and Union territories have contracted coronavirus, according to the data shared by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

The data, shared by the NCPCR in response to an RTI filed by the news agency PTI, revealed that 686 children living in CCIs have been infected with COVID-19 so far this year.

It is worthy noting that no child fatalities due to coronavirus have been reported, as per the country’s apex child rights body.

There are 857 CCIs in these 11 states and UTs and 33,695 beneficiaries reside in them, according to government data.

Uttar Pradesh: Only State to Record COVID Cases Among Children in 2020

In 2020, Uttar Pradesh was the only state out of the 11 states and Union territories (UTs) to report coronavirus cases among children in CCIs.

According to the data, the state had reported 35 cases.

Meanwhile, no coronavirus case has been reported in 2021 from such institutions in Uttar Pradesh, the RTI further said.

Haryana: Highest Number of COVID Cases in Children

Out of 721 children, who contracted the infection, the highest number was reported from Haryana (288), followed by Tamil Nadu (149) and Bihar (131), according to the data.

The RTI stated that the number of COVID-19 cases among children in CCIs in Mizoram was 46, Karnataka (37), Delhi (19), Telangana (7), Gujarat (6), Chandigarh (3).

No case was reported from Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Orientation of CCIs on COVID

In June, the women and child development ministry had asked states to make arrangements for isolation facilities within CCIs to take care of children suffering from COVID-19.

The ministry had also asked states to organise a roster of children counsellors to visit the facilities and interact with them.

CCIs were directed to ensure that children are living in a clean and a hygienic environment, with quality food and safety the top priority for children.

(With inputs from PTI)

