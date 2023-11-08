With 72% ownership, Pan-United Corporation Ltd (SGX:P52) insiders have a lot riding on the company's future

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Pan-United's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

A total of 3 investors have a majority stake in the company with 64% ownership

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

If you want to know who really controls Pan-United Corporation Ltd (SGX:P52), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 72% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Pan-United.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pan-United?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Pan-United's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

Pan-United is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Han Whatt Ng is the largest shareholder with 23% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Bee Kiok Ng and Bee Bee Ng, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 21%. Bee Bee Ng, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 64% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Pan-United

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Pan-United Corporation Ltd. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. Given it has a market cap of S$261m, that means they have S$188m worth of shares. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 28% stake in Pan-United. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Pan-United that you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

