My 72-Year-Old Patient Wanted To Have More Gay Sex. I Didn't Expect His Quest To Change My Own Love Life.

Sarah Gundle
·9 min read
“What’s your goal with sex?” I asked Henry one day, realizing as I said it that I might have asked myself the same question. (Photo: SDI Productions via Getty Images)
“What’s your goal with sex?” I asked Henry one day, realizing as I said it that I might have asked myself the same question. (Photo: SDI Productions via Getty Images)

“What’s your goal with sex?” I asked Henry one day, realizing as I said it that I might have asked myself the same question. (Photo: SDI Productions via Getty Images)

In our first session, Henry spoke so softly that I had to lean forward to hear him.

I’d asked what had brought him to treatment. At 72, dressed in a neat suit and bow tie, he wasn’t my usual patient.

“I want to have more sex,” he repeated, louder this time, raising his eyes to meet mine.

“I just came out two years ago and I’m dating. But I’m 72,” he shrugged, smiling. “Something needs to change. Before I die, I want to have more sex!”

“Well OK then,” I said as I sat back in my chair, taking that moment to compose myself. “Let’s talk about what’s getting in the way of that.”

Abrupt life changes were nothing new to me, whether in the lives of my patients or in my own. In the past year, I had ended a significant relationship and started another under improbable circumstances.

I met Ben strolling around the Tate Modern in London while on a brief stopover. To my surprise, we had kept in touch — at first a little, then a lot. He lived in the British capital with one of his two grown daughters and ran a company there. I was a single mom in New York City with two daughters of my own, both still in school. I also had a full-time practice to manage. Neither Ben nor I was about to move anywhere, so a long-term future seemed out of the question.

I had always been a rule-follower: the dutiful daughter, the sensible single woman, the together mom. My life had followed a carefully planned course. But Ben was an exception. Even though ― or maybe because ― the relationship had no future, there was a freshness to it, a just-unwrapped excitement. But, like Henry, I didn’t quite know how to let go.

Over the next two years, Henry and I did a lot of work to crack open his story: why he never felt comfortable coming out, and how his childhood — filled with complex trauma — had resulted in crippling shame. He had never been in therapy before but was open, vulnerable and honest. As we worked together to expose Henry’s secrets, I was aware that I had begun keeping my own.

Though my closest friends and family had known about Ben early on, their skepticism — and my reluctance to expose my girls to someone who wasn’t going to stick around — convinced me to take our relationship underground. At first, it felt surprisingly easy. As the rest of my life marched predictably forward with parent-teacher conferences, hurriedly packed lunches and scheduled playdates, I met Ben for delicious hotel room trysts and stolen moments on his many work trips to New York, as well as on weekend vacations we took together, carving out time whenever we could.

Though my closest friends and family had known about Ben early on, their skepticism ... convinced me to take our relationship underground. At first, it felt surprisingly easy.

We giggled while walking around the Met, took long and furtive strolls exploring New York neighborhoods, and sat in the back of movie theaters making out. Because we existed outside the boundaries of a traditional relationship, I never worried whether he would get along with my kids or fly home with me to my high school reunion. Over time, I felt the reins loosening in my hands. Those old habits of control, the continuous self-monitoring to which I was accustomed, began to recede.

“What’s your goal with sex?” I asked Henry one day, realizing as I said it that I might have asked myself the same question.

“I want to get lost,” he answered. “I don’t have that much time left to try new things. I’ve spent my life giving others pleasure; now it’s my turn.”

Henry could not have known how much his words moved me as I absently fingered my turtleneck, underneath which I was hiding a hickey that Ben had left in the height of passion the day before. I let my patient’s words sink in: Could it be that I was having a sexual awakening at the same time that I was going through menopause?

You want to know what it feels like to not be the giver,” I ventured, “to let go.” He nodded.

When therapy works, the past and the present converse; so, too, do the lived experiences of the patient and therapist. Henry had learned at a very young age to track his mother’s moods closely. When she would fly into one of her rages, it was his job to soften the edges of her anger so that his younger siblings would avoid the brunt. Those habits of caretaking proved hard to break. The bumpiness inherent in personal growth and change was a reminder of the chaos of his childhood. So, he locked the door to whole parts of himself while he focused on being the responsible family man. Now, at last, he seemed to be picking those locks.

Like Henry, I felt the aftershocks of an inconsistent parent. For my father, nothing I did was ever good enough. My perpetual sense of inadequacy resulted in crippling shame and a lifelong habit of prioritizing others’ needs over my own. Wanting for myself became anathema.

“I think you went from being the dutiful son to being the dutiful father,” I said one day, omitting how familiar this felt. I could see the tears welling. I continued softly: “You were always in control. Now, well, maybe it’s time to try something else.”

He wiped his eyes. “Maybe it is.”

Was I ready for that, too?

Henry signed up for Grindr and had some short-lived affairs. He learned all about the differences between Cialis, Viagra and Levitra. I helped him decide whether meeting a man on a bus and asking him to coffee constituted a date. We discussed how to convey that just because he was masculine didn’t mean that he was a “top.”

“I’m definitely not a bear,” he told me once, as if he had just solved a difficult riddle.

“You’re not a bear, but are you a bear chaser?” I responded. He chortled with laughter.

In my patient, I could track closely what it was like to relinquish control from a clinical distance. But in my own life, the same thing felt dangerous and vertiginous. My relationship with Ben, doomed as it was, surfaced desire ―  a want that I had always pushed away. Just as it had for Henry, sex promised a means of escaping my self-abnegation, a way around the shame of desire. Sex with Ben became more and more primal and adventurous, narrowing the distance between pain and pleasure. The feeling was like being dragged under by a strong ocean current, tossed and turned in the waves, until I finally resurfaced.

But as our relationship went past the year mark, I found the desire I felt for Ben could no longer stay confined to sex. I wanted to wake up beside him in the morning, to be my plus-one at weddings, my reluctant sidekick at professional functions. The secrecy around our relationship no longer felt exciting; it felt demeaning. Yet, schooled in ignoring my own needs, I went on pretending that the relationship wasn’t hurting me.

“What are we supposed to do, Sarah?” Ben asked in genuine bewilderment when I brought up my dissatisfaction. “This is what we have — can’t we just enjoy it? Is it better to lose everything?” Hungry for more time, I accepted his logic, even as I knew deep down that it meant once again surrendering what I realized I most wanted: to share a life. But like all rationalizations, this one lasted only so long. A year and a half into our relationship, I finally began to acknowledge that I wasn’t just lying to those close to me; I was lying to myself.

I found the desire I felt for Ben could no longer stay confined to sex. ... The secrecy around our relationship no longer felt exciting; it felt demeaning. Yet, schooled in ignoring my own needs, I went on pretending that the relationship wasn’t hurting me.

One day, Henry sat down on the edge of his chair for our session, a mischievous expression on his face. “I met someone, doc,” he told me, beaming. “He’s a librarian.” He paused, gauging my reaction. “A very, very sexy librarian.”

“That’s lovely,” I said. “I imagine you’re getting a lot of reading done?”

“I have a newfound respect for books,” he laughed. “Seriously, though, I feel like for the first time I’m really letting myself go, not just sexually but in life. Like, completely. Pretty sad it took me to my mid-70s, huh?” He frowned ruefully.

“Not sad.” I shot back. “Brave. You got there by letting yourself want. That was the first step and the most terrifying. That’s a strength, not a weakness. Many people never get there.”

I swallowed hard. I knew in that moment that what was true for Henry had to be true for me, too. My relationship with Ben had run its course. Like my patient, I had allowed myself to let go and was surprised at how much deeper I went emotionally as a result.

But unlike Henry, I was still choosing men who left me yearning. As hard as it would be to end things with a man I truly loved, an authentic nothing would be preferable to an inauthentic something. While I had let certain appetites surface with him, a basic denial of my own longings had remained stubbornly the same. It was time to fully own that I wanted to know the parts of him ― and of us ― that a long-distance relationship didn’t allow for.

“You’ve taught me to not be afraid of my own needs,” Henry said, his voice breaking.

As my eyes filled with tears, I knew that Henry’s fearlessness had done the same for me.

Names and details have been changed to protect the privacy of the individuals mentioned in this story.

Sarah Gundle is a psychologist living in Brooklyn with her two daughters. In addition to her private practice, she is a member of the faculty at Mount Sinai Hospital. She is currently working on a book about breakups.

Do you have a compelling personal story you’d like to see published on HuffPost? Find out what we’re looking for here and send us a pitch.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

More From HuffPost Personal...

Latest Stories

  • Suspected Chinese hackers tampered with widely used customer chat program -researchers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Suspected Chinese hackers tampered with widely used software distributed by a small Canadian customer service company, another example of a "supply chain compromise" made infamous by the hack on U.S. networking company SolarWinds. U.S. cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said in a blog post it had discovered malicious software being distributed by Vancouver-based Comm100, which provides customer service products, such as chat bots and social media management tools, to a range of clients around the globe. CrowdStrike researchers believe the malicious software was in circulation for a couple of days but would not say how many companies had been affected, divulging only that "entities across a range of industries" were hit.

  • Kate Middleton Shares Her Children's Candid Reaction to Her Engagement Photos with Prince William

    It seems Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been looking back at family photo albums

  • What to do when you're ghosted by your wedding officiant

    Being jilted at the altar is every bride's worst nightmare. But in the case of Andrea Lech-Cormier, it wasn't her husband who failed to show up. It was their wedding officiant. Less than 24 hours before "I do's" were said, the officiant, who Cormier had hired through a Facebook group, failed to show up at the rehearsal dinner. Cormier said she paid a deposit to the officiant, who said she'd be at the rehearsal the day before the nuptials. "[At the rehearsal], we were all waiting for her to come

  • Kate's decision to photograph her own children takes chance away from experts, says royal photographer

    A royal photographer shares why he thinks others should get the opportunity.

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William's Kids Have the Best Reaction While Looking at Old Photos of Their Parents

    The couple first met in 2001.

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs