72-Year-Old Man Has Jaw Broken in N.Y.C. in Anti-LGBTQ Attack, Allegedly by 4 Teens

The suspects allegedly made anti-LGBTQ statements toward the victim before kicking and punching his head and body

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty

A 72-year-old man was brutally beaten in New York City last month in what police are calling an anti-LGBTQ hate crime.

The man suffered a broken jaw and lacerations on his face and hands during the attack, which took place in the Chelsea neighborhood at around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 15, the NYPD said Sunday, according to PIX11, CBS News New York and ABC7.

Police said the victim was walking near 17th Street and Ninth Avenue when four people allegedly made anti-LGBTQ statements toward him before kicking and punching him on his head and body. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

After the attack, the four suspects fled the scene and were last seen entering a building at 420 West 19th St., police said, per PIX11.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The NYPD released surveillance camera photos of the alleged attackers on Sunday, asking anyone with information to contact its Crime Stoppers hotline.

On Monday, the NYPD said three of the suspects — ages 13, 14 and 16 — were arrested and charged with gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon, per PIX11. The fourth suspect remained at large, as of Tuesday. The names of the suspects have not been released because they are minors.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.