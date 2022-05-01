72-year-old John Force wins NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

·1 min read
In this photo provided by the NHRA, John Force drives in Funny Car qualifying Saturday, April 30, 2022, at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C., at the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals drag races. (Michael Allio/NHRA via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — John Force won the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals on Sunday at zMAX Dragway for his 155th Funny Car victory.

The 72-year-old Force beat Robert Hight, Ron Capps and Mike McIntire Jr. in the final with a 3.914-second run at 328.66 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro SS.

Force qualified No. 1 with a track-record run and set the track speed record at 335.07 mph in the first round of eliminations.

“Things just seem to happen where you’re destined to win,” the 16-time season champion said. “It was amazing. On some days, magical things just happen. Things went right and we were able to win the race. It was like it was destiny and it was a great weekend for my team. To finally get a win this year gives me a lot of confidence.”

Mike Salinas won in Top Fuel and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Salinas raced to his second victory of the season and fifth overall, running a 3.708 at 330.47 in the final. Johnson won the first second straight event, taking the final with a 6.740 at 200.65 on as Suzuki.

