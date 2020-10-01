72% of UK workers say diversity important when job hunting

Some 72% of surveyed employees said diversity is important when job hunting. Photo: Getty

The majority (72%) of UK workers consider company diversity when job hunting, a new survey by job site Glassdoor has found.

Job hunters and employees say that disparities still exist within companies in terms of experiences and perceptions of diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace, according to Glassdoor.

Black and Asian employees are more likely to agree that a diverse workforce is an important factor when evaluating companies and job offers, with 86% of Black respondents and 85% of Asian respondents stating that this is important, compared to 64% of white respondents.

Some 61% of Black employees would not apply for a job at a company where there is a lack of diversity among its workforce, compared to just 31% among their white peers, according to the survey of over 2,000 UK employees.

In the US, Glassdoor has created a new Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Rating to empower employees to rate how satisfied they are with diversity and inclusion at their current or former company, based on a 5-point scale.

Cloud-based software company Salesforce (CRM) currently has the highest D&I rating with a score of 4.6 among a group of 12 US companies whose employees have started to rate their satisfaction with their firm’s D&I.

Google (GOOG) comes in at number two with a rating of 4.4, followed by professional services company Accenture (ACN) and Facebook (FB) which both scored 4.2. Amazon (AMZN), Starbucks (SBUX), and Target (TGT) follow, all receiving a D&I rating of 4.1.

Glassdoor has begun to introduce the new D&I rating to the UK.

“There is immense power in the collective voice as a means for change. By inviting employees and job seekers to anonymously share their experiences on Glassdoor, we are helping millions navigate their careers and encouraging others to share their opinions without fear of retaliation,” said Annie Pearl, Glassdoor chief product officer.

“By providing this next level of transparency on Glassdoor, we’re also helping employers and employees alike stay accountable and committed to creating better, more equitable workplaces. Everyone deserves the opportunity to thrive in the workplace.”

US companies currently rated in terms of their employee satisfaction with D&I:

Salesforce: 4.6

Google: 4.4

Accenture: 4.2

Facebook: 4.2

Amazon: 4.1

Starbucks: 4.1

Target: 4.1

Apple: 4.0

Deloitte: 4.0

McDonald's: 3.7

Walmart: 3.7

Uber: 3.6

