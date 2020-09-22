72% of Covid-19 deaths of working age adults ‘likely pre-lockdown infections’

Seven in 10 of the deaths of working age adults involving coronavirus between March 9 and June 30 were likely to be the result of an infection acquired before lockdown, new figures show.

There were 5,330 deaths involving Covid-19 of 20-64-year-olds in England and Wales, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Of these, some 72%, or 3,839 deaths, occurred on or before April 25 and are likely to be as a result of an infection acquired before lockdown.

The ONS’s assumption is based on evidence that the maximum time from infection to symptom onset is 14 days, and there are around 20 days on average from symptom onset to death.

View photos (PA Graphics) More

Rates of death involving Covid-19 in men working in health and social care were around three times higher if the virus was thought to have been acquired before lockdown than if it was caught during the period.

For female health and social care professionals, deaths rates were around two times higher for those likely to have contracted the virus pre-lockdown.

Men working as health and social care workers had the highest rates of death involving Covid-19 before the period of lockdown, the ONS found.

Male social care workers had a rate of death involving Covid-19 before lockdown of 291.3 per 100,000 men, while health workers had a rate of 180.3.

These rates dropped during lockdown to 99.8 for social care workers and 55.5 for healthcare workers but were still higher than the rate of 32.5 for all men aged 20 to 64.

Women working in social care had a higher rate of death involving Covid-19 in both the before and during lockdown groups at 119.3 and of 36.7 respectively compared with women of the same age in the population at 59.8 before lockdown and 17.5 after.

View photos (PA Graphics) More

For women healthcare workers the rate was 56.2 before lockdown and 31.0 after it was introduced.

Information on occupation was given for around three-quarters of the deaths recorded in the working age population.

The lockdown was linked to significantly lower rates of death involving coronavirus in all occupation groups, when compared with rates seen before lockdown.

In men, four of the nine major occupation groups – elementary; caring, leisure and personal services; process, plant and machine operatives; and skilled trades – had higher rates of death before and during lockdown compared with working age males.

Story continues