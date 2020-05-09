These 71 Pret Stores Will Be The Next To Reopen

If you’re missing your Pret lunches, you’ll be glad to hear that the sandwich chain has announced it’s reopening another 71 stores on Monday.

Pret has already reopened 30 stores in London, mainly outlets located close to London hospitals, but stores in other cities will begin to reopen on Monday, 11th May in line with the government’s expected slight relaxation of lockdown rules.

All reopened Pret stores will continue to operate on a takeaway and delivery basis with social distancing rules in place.

Pret’s CEO Pano Christou said that seeing customers respect these rules in London has given the chain “confidence” to reopen another 71 stores in cities including Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“The Pret experience for both our customers and teams will continue to feel very different,” he added. “For example, each shop will be fitted with Perspex screens at the tills, we will restrict the number of customers in our shops, we’ll provide hand sanitiser for customers, and face coverings to our Team Members who prefer to wear one.”

Pret closed all of its UK stores on 20th March before gradually beginning to reopen branches from mid-April. The chain has been sharing recipes for some of its most popular products while its hundreds of stores have been closed.

The following Pret stores will reopen on a takeaway and delivery basis from Monday, May 11th.

– London Eldon Street

– London St Martin’s Lane

– London Regent Street

– London Marylebone High Street

– London High Holborn, 240

– London Marble Arch

– London Turnmill Street

– London Canary Wharf, Cabot Place

– London Hammersmith, King Street 8-10

– London Kensington Arcade

– London Bishopsgate, 192

– London Aldgate

– London West One

– London Great Portland St, 244

– London Euston Tower

– London Tothill Street

– London Cheapside, 141

– London City Road, Oliver’s Yard

– London Canary Wharf, Jubilee Place

– London Cavendish Square

– London Canary Wharf, The Mall

– London Russell Square

– London Finsbury Square

– London Tooley Street

– London Pentonville Road

– London Paternoster Square

– London Aldersgate

– London Islington High Street

– London Berkeley Square

– London Gloucester Road

– London King William Street

– London Lombard Street

– London Wigmore Street

– London Coleman Street

– London Aldermanbury Square

– London Bishopsgate, 201

– London Eastcastle Street

– London Baker Street, 211

– London Baker Street, 20

– London Horseferry Road

– London Stratford Station

– London Gracechurch Street

– London Old Broad Street, 125

– London Wandsworth

– London Cannon Street, The Walbrook

– London St Pancras International

– London Edgware Road, 26

– London Waterloo Road

– London Farringdon Station

– London Stratford Station, Petit Pret

– London Queensway Station

– London Dalston

– London Liverpool Street

– London Moorgate

– London Brompton Road 106-108

– Birmingham, Colmore Row

– Brighton, 42 East Street

– Brighton, North Street

– Bristol, 95 Broadmead

– Bristol, Victoria Street

– Cambridge, One Station Square

– Croydon, George Street

– Edinburgh, North Bridge

– Glasgow, Bothwell Street

– Glasgow, Queen Street

– Leeds, Lands Lane

– Manchester, Cross Street

– Oxford John Radcliffe Hospital

– Reading, Thames Tower

– St Albans, St Peter’s Street

– Tunbridge Wells





