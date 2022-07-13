71% in Peterborough County see their community as a good place to live

The majority of Peterborough County residents — 71 per cent — who responded to a survey for the Community Safety and Well-Being Plan said they would recommend their community as a good place to live.

This shows, for some, there’s already a strong sense of belonging in their community, neighbourhood and family, said consultant Christine Nash in a presentation on the plan Tuesday to Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township council.

But for many others, the barriers to safety and belonging “are complex, affected by daily realities that make it extremely difficult to be safe and to feel safe, to have their opportunities to participate in community and to have access to resources that meet their basic needs,” she said.

Where levels of discomfort were noted in the survey, disability, gender and religion were the reasons.

“We know that when people are well, they’re more able to prevent, reduce and heal from harms and when communities are safe, it is easier for people to thrive and belong,” Nash said.

In 2019 the province required every municipality to adopt a plan to tackle social and economic issues using new integrated approaches among multi-sectors such as police, municipalities and community groups.

Peterborough County and City and five of the county’s townships joined forces to develop a plan.

“What has become clearer … is (these issues) relate to employment issues, income issues, poverty issues. They’re all intertwined,” said Chris Kawalec, community development program manager for the city and co-chair of the plan advisory committee, who also spoke to council.

Five areas have been identified as priorities: housing and homelessness, poverty and income security, health care and mental health, substance use and addictions and transportation and connectivity.

The plan offers 19 specific goals and 63 detailed strategies that address risk intervention, prevention and social development, Nash said.

A major summit on housing, homelessness and addictions is currently being planned for September.

Story continues

Alana Solman, chief administrative officer of North Kawartha Township and co-chair of the plan advisory committee, told councillors she hopes through the implementation of the plan more information will become available for individual rural townships.

“When someone asks me about statistics for North Kawartha, I have a really hard time understanding how many homeless people we have?” she said.

The next step for the plan is its implementation which will be presented to municipal councils in the new year, Kawalec said.

Presentations with other township councils are planned.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Reach him at bburke@metroland.com.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner