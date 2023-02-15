There have been 71 mass shootings in the US this year – in just 6 weeks

Three students were shot to death and five critically injured before a gunman took his own life Monday at Michigan State University. It was the first mass shooting at a U.S. school this calendar year.

Nationwide, there have been a total of 71 mass shootings this year-to-date.

"There's not been any year that we've had 67 in six weeks" this early in the year, said Mark Bryant, executive director of the Gun Violence Archive, on Tuesday morning. By Tuesday evening, the number of mass shootings reported and verified by the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit formed in 2013 to track gun violence in the U.S, increased to 71.

One of the latest shootings took place Tuesday afternoon outside Westinghouse Academy in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Four juveniles were injured, according to the Pittsburgh police department – marking the second mass shooting at a school in 2023.

What is the definition of a mass shooting?

There's no single consensus on the definition of a mass shooting. The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are shot or killed, not including the shooter.

School shootings rise post pandemic

In 2021, after the return to in-person classes, school shootings rebounded. Nationwide, there were 90 school shootings at K-12 schools and on college campuses with at least one injury or fatality from a firearm. Four of those incidents were mass shootings.

Last year, the number of school shootings and people killed or injured during those incidents hit a record high – 132 incidents, according to Gun Violence Archive data. Seventy-four people died and 190 were injured by firearms at schools across the country. A dozen of the incidents were mass shootings, including the deadliest school shooting in a decade at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 22 people were killed, including the shooter, and 17 were injured.

Flowers are displayed at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Michigan.

More recent incidents include a Jan. 6 shooting after a high school basketball game at Oak Park High School in Oak Park, Michigan where one student was injured by gunfire. And Monday, a 15-year-old student at Dalhart High School in Dalhart, Texas died after a firearm accidentally discharged inside a vehicle in the high school's parking lot.

