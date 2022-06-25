On his 70th birthday, friends and family will pay tribute to late downtown St. John's icon

Patrick Brown, right, a well-known figure in downtown St. John's, died in February. Deb Bellows, centre, and her husband Jim, left, were friends with Brown for about 25 years. (Submitted by Deb Bellows - image credit)
This weekend, friends and family plan to celebrate the life and legacy of a man well known to many in the downtown St. John's community.

Patrick Brown, who died in February, could often be seen around Duckworth Street and Water Street, putting up posters for local events. As part of his route, he also made it his mission to pick up litter scattered around the area.

Friends and family have placed a memory stone dedicated to Brown in Bannerman Park, and will also participate in a Celebration of Life and a downtown cleanup on Sunday.

The memory stone is adorned with an infinity symbol and the words, "May we greet all with the joy we felt when we saw Patrick and he saw us."

Deb Bellows, who was friends with Brown for about 25 years, said the stone was inspired by the joy he brought the people he encountered.

"You'd get this big smile from him," she said. "It just made you feel good."

Bellows has organized a downtown cleanup on Sunday — the day Brown would have turned 70 — followed by a celebration of his life.

Submitted by Deb Bellows
Submitted by Deb Bellows

Bellows, who owned a coffee shop on Duckworth Street, said Brown was a regular who came in daily.

"Every single time he'd walk into the door, he would go straight to the garbage because he would have a handful of trash."

For Brown, she said, picking up the litter was the natural thing to do.

"Patrick … took joy in the downtown. He loved St John's. He was very proud," she explained.

The cleanup will begin on Duckworth Street near the LSPU Hall at noon on Sunday, followed by a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m.

Bellows said the plan is to follow Brown's Duckworth Street poster route — from Caine's Grocery and Deli to George Street. She said gloves and garbage bags will be provided.

