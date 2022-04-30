That '70s Show stars to return for Netflix spin-off That '90s Show
The cast of That '70s Show will be hangin' out down the street once more.
Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama will all reprise their roles from the sitcom in guest appearances on the upcoming Netflix spin-off That '90s Show. The actors will join their former costars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who are also returning as Red and Kitty Forman on the new series.
Get your first look at Smith and Rupp as Red and Kitty below.
Patrick Wymore/Netflix Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman and Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman in 'That ‘90s Show.'
Danny Masterson, who played Hyde on the original series, will not be returning in the wake of multiple sexual assault allegations made against the actor. Masterson, who has denied the charges, is set to stand trial on three counts of rape.
That '70s Show originally ran on Fox for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006. It made stars of most of its cast members, who played a group of teenage friends growing up in Point Place, Wisc.
BStefanie Keenan/Getty for The Hollywood Reporter;George Pimentel/Getty ; Presley Ann/FilmMagic;Amanda Schwab/Starpix/Shutterstock The cast of 'That '70s Show' will return for Netflix's 'That '90s Show.'
Set in 1995, That '90s Show will follow Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric (Grace) and Donna (Prepon), as she visits her grandparents for the summer and bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids.
Original series co-creators Bonnie and Terry Turner are also on board as executive producers and writers. No release date has been set for the 10-episode first season.
