That '70s Show stars to return for Netflix spin-off That '90s Show

Tyler Aquilina
·1 min read

The cast of That '70s Show will be hangin' out down the street once more.

Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama will all reprise their roles from the sitcom in guest appearances on the upcoming Netflix spin-off That '90s Show. The actors will join their former costars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who are also returning as Red and Kitty Forman on the new series.

Get your first look at Smith and Rupp as Red and Kitty below.

That &#x002018;90s Show. (L to R) Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman, Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman in episode 101 of That &#x002018;90s Show. Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix &#xa9; 2022
Patrick Wymore/Netflix Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman and Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman in 'That ‘90s Show.'

Danny Masterson, who played Hyde on the original series, will not be returning in the wake of multiple sexual assault allegations made against the actor. Masterson, who has denied the charges, is set to stand trial on three counts of rape.

That '70s Show originally ran on Fox for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006. It made stars of most of its cast members, who played a group of teenage friends growing up in Point Place, Wisc.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: Wilmer Valderrama attends The Hollywood Reporter&#39;s Raising Our Voices, presented by Walmart, at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on April 20, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter); PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 25: Mila Kunis attends the 2020 Sundance Film Festival - &quot;Four Good Days&quot; Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 25, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Topher Grace attends 71st Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood &amp;amp; Highland Center on February 02, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NY - JULY 26: Actress Laura Prepon visits the SiriusXM studios on July 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Amanda Schwab/Starpix/Shutterstock (5633452g) Ashton Kutcher &#39;Jobs&#39; film screening, New York, America - 07 Aug 2013
BStefanie Keenan/Getty for The Hollywood Reporter;George Pimentel/Getty ; Presley Ann/FilmMagic;Amanda Schwab/Starpix/Shutterstock The cast of 'That '70s Show' will return for Netflix's 'That '90s Show.'

Set in 1995, That '90s Show will follow Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric (Grace) and Donna (Prepon), as she visits her grandparents for the summer and bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids.

Original series co-creators Bonnie and Terry Turner are also on board as executive producers and writers. No release date has been set for the 10-episode first season.

