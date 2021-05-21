Danny Masterson: That 70s Show star will stand trial for three counts of rape

That 70s Show star Danny Masterson will stand trial for three counts of rape (Getty Images)

Danny Masterson, best known for appearing on sitcom That 70s Show, will stand on trial for three counts of rape, a Los Angeles judge determined on Friday (21 May).

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine F Olmedo made the determination in the fourth day of a preliminary hearing where three women who took the stand to allege that Masterson raped them in 2001 and 2003.

Masterson is charged with three counts of rape by force or fear and faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

A woman who identified herself as Jen B testified earlier int he week that 18 years ago, Masterson raped her in his bed while she was partially conscious.

“When I came to, he was on top of me and he was inside of me,” she said. “The first thing I recall is grabbing his hair to pull him off.”

Masterson has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His lawyer Thomas Mesereau has said he would prove his innocence.

During the hearing, Mr Mesereau challenged the women around discrepancies in their stories in the years since they said they were raped. He also suggested that the prosecution was biased by anti-religious bias against the Church of Scientology.

Masterson, who is currently free on bail, is a prominent Scientologist, and all three women who testified against him are former Scientologists.

The judge concluded that she found the women’s explanations credible that church of Scientology teachings kept them from reporting their accusations to police for years.

With reporting from the Associated Press

