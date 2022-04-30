That '70s Show Cast Will Return for Special Guest Appearances on Netflix's That '90s Show Spinoff

ashton-mila-70s-show-2-2000

The gang's (mostly) all here.

After announcing their upcoming '90s-set spinoff of That '70s Show, Netflix confirmed Saturday that original stars Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama will make special guest appearances on That '90s Show.

The streaming platform also shared a first look at Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprising their roles as Red and Kitty Forman on That '90s Show, for which they will serve as series regulars and executive producers on the 10-episode multi-camera series.

Smith, 78, shared the photo to Twitter, showing himself and Rupp, 71, sitting at the Formans' kitchen table. "Same Red and Kitty. Different decade," he wrote.

Grace, 43, also celebrated the news with a photo of himself rocking a T-shirt for the show's fictional high school, the Point Place Vikings, class of '77. "Yup, still fits," he captioned the photo.

Additionally, Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos join the cast as the show's young new stars.

Notably absent is Danny Masterson, who is currently waiting to stand trial for three counts of rape this August, for which he has pleaded not guilty.

A plot description from Netflix reads: "Hello, Wisconsin! It's 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock 'n roll never dies, it just changes clothes."

Although Grace previously told PEOPLE he would return to his That '70s Show roots "in a heartbeat," he said of the possibility last month on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show: "Oh, I don't know. It's all top-secret."

The Emmy Award winner said to PEOPLE in 2017 that he'd come back "mostly just to hang out with everyone 'cause it's such a great group of people and I miss them so much," adding: "I love that group. I thought I was lucky to get the part but I now realize I was really lucky to get a part that was with that group of people."

Valderrama, 42, also expressed his interest in returning to the franchise earlier this month in an interview with TV Insider.

"I'm a little busy right now, but I support them so much. I'm rooting for them. I wish them nothing but the best," he said, adding: "If the timing is right, I'd never say no."

The original show series, which ran for eight seasons on Fox from 1998 to 2006, followed Point Place teens Eric Forman (Grace), Donna Pinciotti (Prepon), Michael Kelso (Kutcher), Jackie Burkhart (Kunis), Steven Hyde (Masterson), and Fez (Valderrama) as they navigated life, love, and adolescence in 1970s Wisconsin.

A short-lived spinoff entitled That '80s Show ran for one season.