Get up to $700 off a new mattress at the best 4th of July sales at Casper, Leesa and more

Shop the best 4th of July mattress sales today at Tuft & Needle, Nectar and Saatva.

4th of July 2023 is here! Between the barbecue and the fireworks, you might be eager for a good night's sleep after the festivities. To help you sleep soundly all summer long, we've rounded up the best July 4th mattress sales at the likes of Casper, Awara, Zoma and more. Keep scrolling for all the 4th of July mattress deals we suggest checking out today.

Shop the Tuft u0026 Needle 4th of July sale

Here at Reviewed, we want to help you find the perfect sleeper, no matter what side you nap on. Many of the best summer sales come from the makers of the best mattresses we've ever tested. Whether you need a hybrid base or something to keep you cool through the hot nights, there's a mattress deal for you.

5 best 4th of July mattress deals

Nectar mattress sale

Get 33% off sitewide

The Nectar Mattress is one of the best memory foam mattresses we've tested and it's on sale right now.

If you're a side sleeper in need of something that truly cradles you at night, Nectar is the place to shop this 4th of July. The brand is currently offering 33% off its entire collection of mattresses and sleep essentials during its current Cool Sleep sale. A queen-size Nectar memory foam mattress with accessories normally runs you $1,049, but the sale lets you get the sleeper, two cooling pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector all for $699. We tested a Nectar mattress to see if it lives up to the hype and found that it stays cool and cradles the body nicely, especially for side sleepers. While a Nectar was once deemed our top pick mattress, after testing many more, we noticed that it is softer than others, making it a great pick if a super soft mattress is your specific preference.

Shop the Nectar 4th of July sale

Casper mattress sale

Get up to 30% off mattresses, pillows, sheets and bundles

You can save even more on budget-friendly mattresses at this Casper 4th of July sale.

Now is a great time to save big on luxury mattresses. If you're not sure where to start, head to Casper for its 4th of July sale. The popular mattress retailer makes super-soft sleepers and through Thursday, July 13, you can save up to 30% on select mattress bundles along with 20% off individual mattresses, pillows and more that you need for your bedroom. You can start with the Best Selling Bundle, which includes the Original mattress (now $1,295), the Foundation box spring (now $349) and a waterproof mattress protector (now $99) all in the queen size for $435.75 off at $1,307.25.

Shop the Casper 4th of July sale

Mattress Firm mattress sale

Get up to 60% off select mattresses

This medium plush sleeper is one of many great beds on sale at Mattress Firm today.

If you want to widen your search for the perfect sleeper, visit Mattress Firm. Through tonight, July 4, you'll save up to 60% on queen mattresses from Sleepy's and more at the brand's July 4th sale. Even better, you can get a free adjustable base with select mattress purchases when you use the code ELEVATE at checkout.

Shop the Mattress Firm 4th of July sale

Saatva mattress sale

Save up to $600 on mattress purchases

Save up to $600 on a luxurious Saatva mattress at this limited time 4th of July sale.

Bring the look of luxury into your bedroom by shopping for Saatva mattresses and bedding. During the brand's 4th of July Savings Event, you can save as much as $600 on mattresses. That means you can get the Saatva Classic mattress, typically listed at $1,995 in the queen size, for $1,695—an overall discount of $300. We ranked the Saatva Classic among the best hybrid mattresses we've ever tested for its great edge support and varied firmness levels. According to our tester, stomach and side sleepers will appreciate the firm sleep surface of the Saatva that lets them rest easy without strain the next morning.

Shop the Saatva 4th of July sale

Tuft & Needle mattress sale

Get up to $700 off select mattresses

You can't beat the comfort of a Tuft & Needle mattress, especially at this discount.

Don't want to sleep through a great mattress deal? Be sure to head to Tuft & Needle so you won't miss out on the brand's current 4th of July sale with up to $700 off select sleepers. The developer's Essential Tuft & Needle Original is our favorite foam mattress and you can get it in a queen size for 20% off at $796. Typically priced at $995 for the queen, you can snag the top-rated sleeper with its great motion isolation and excellent cooling abilities for less than $800. With its comfy and supportive makeup, this mattress is an incredible deal even when it's not on sale. So, make the most of the summer markdowns and sleep easy with Tuft & Needle's mattress deals.

Shop the Tuft u0026 Needle 4th of July sale

Cocoon by Sealy mattress sale

Save 35% on the Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress with bedding

Get 35% off a Cocoon by Sealy mattress along with free pillows and sheets during this major mattress sale.

Cocoon by Sealy is hosting an incredible mattress deal on the Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress that we love. During the brand's current sale, you can scoop the mattress for 35% off and get free pillows and sheets ahead of 4th of July. This brings the price of the queen size down from $1,079 to $699, saving you $380 for a limited time. Add the free pair of pillows and sheets and it is indeed a dreamy bundle of savings. We love the medium-firm feel with a bit of bounce and the effective cooling layer that is well-suited for many types of sleepers but is "perfect for back sleepers," according to our tester.

For $699 at Cocoon by Sealy (Save $380)

Leesa mattress sale

Save up to $700 on select mattresses and get a free mattress protector

If you're looking to upgrade your bedroom, this Leesa mattress sale can help you shop smart.

Our all-time favorite mattress is the Leesa Hybrid mattress, which features foam and a layer of pocket springs and is included in Leesa's current 4th of July sale, which has up to $700 off select mattresses and a mattress protector valued at $109 included free. The Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress usually costs $1,999 for the queen size but you can snag it for $1,699 through Tuesday, July 11, saving you $300. In our dedicated test, we found this luxurious mattress comfortable for all sleeping positions, with a nice balance of firmness and softness. Looking to complete your bedroom oasis? Leesa is also offering a free mattress protector with the purchase of an Original, Hybrid or Legend mattress.

Shop the Leesa 4th of July sale

Amerisleep mattress sale

Save up to $450 on any Amerisleep mattress

The Amerisleep AS3 is best for fans of firm mattresses and you can get it on sale now.

While we haven’t tested everything Amerisleep has to offer, we think the brand's Independence Day sale is still pretty sweet. Right now, you can use coupon code AS450 to save $450 on any of the company’s mattresses, including the Amerisleep AS3, which we loved for its firm and supportive surface. The mattress is available as a hybrid or solid foam, so you can opt for whichever sensation and structure you prefer. Typically listed for $1,749, you can get a queen-size AS3 All Foam for $1,299 during the sale. Meanwhile, the company is also offering discounts of up to 30% on adjustable bed bundles and 40% off upholstered bed frames.

Shop the Amerisleep 4th of July sale

Avocado mattress sale

Get 10% off a Reviewed-approved Avocado mattress

Help save the planey while getting a good night's sleep by grabbing and Avocado mattress on sale today.

Avocado is the place to shop for a mattress that is both comfortable and environmentally friendly. The online brand is currently hosting a 4th of July sale through tomorrow, July 5 with big savings on mattresses, bases and pillows just in time for summer. We've tested the Avocado Green mattress and found it to be a worthwhile sleeper—we loved that the springy mattress didn't retain too much body heat. Our tester found it to be "super bouncy," which gave the mattress a nice balance of comfort and coziness. The queen size of the Avocado Green is listed for $1,999, but you can use the code USA and get the sleeper for $1,799.10.

Shop the Avocado 4th of July sale

Awara mattress sale

Save $400 on any mattress and up to $300 off sleep accessories

Make your bedroom complete by shopping this Awara sale on mattresses and bedding.

We love that Awara mattresses are built like traditional sleepers—made of cotton, latex foam, coils and wool—and, right now, as part of the brand's 4th of July sale, you can save $400 on any mattress, get up to $499 worth of accessories for as low as $129 and take advantage of a free 365-night trial period so you can truly decide whether or not an Awara sleeper is right for you. The Awara Natural hybrid mattress we tested is down from $1,399 in the queen size to $999, saving you $400. Plus, you'll receive $499 worth of accessories for $300 off including a sheet set, mattress protector and two latex pillows. With good overall support, especially for side and back sleeping, the coils add bounce and it absorbs body motion nicely. While it is heavy (at about 129 pounds for the queen size), this mattress didn't have the unpleasant off-gassing odor you can sometimes get when unboxing a new mattress. Pair your new sleeper with the Awara adjustable bed frame that's down from $1,499 in the queen size to $749—a whopping $750 markdown.

Shop the Awara 4th of July sale

GhostBed mattress sale

Score up to 50% off sleeping bundles

Stay cool in the summer heat with a GhostBed mattress now on sale.

GhostBed makes the best cooling mattress we've ever tried, and for a limited time, you can get 50% off sleeping bundles during the brand's 4th of July sale. Our testing lab loved the GhostBed Classic, which provided superior motion isolation support and cooling capabilities. The queen version of the Classic is normally $1,295, but during the sale, you can get it for just $842.

Shop the GhostBed 4th of July sale

Zoma mattress sale

Get $150 off mattresses

Zoma mattresses offer a better night's sleep at the lowest prices right now.

If you've got an athlete in your home, a Zoma mattress might help them sleep a little sounder. Right now, the brand is hosting a 4th of July mattress sale and offering $150 off its line of mattresses with free shipping on all purchases—just use coupon code WIN150. The Zoma hybrid mattress is typically priced at $1,149 in its queen size, but the sale lets you grab it for $999 thanks to the $150 price cut. While we haven't tested a Zoma sleeper before, the brand says the standard mattress features durable support in its base layer along with responsive relief and cooling comfort.

Shop the Zoma 4th of July sale

Birch Living mattress sale

Get 25% off mattresses and two free Eco-Rest pillows

Birch Living mattresses promise cooler, more relaxing nights and are now 20% off.

If you're looking for better sleep and want to help save the planet, Birch Living can meet you in the middle. The brand's current sale offers 25% off sitewide and two free Eco-Rest pillows while supplies last with coupon code FOJ25. A queen size standard Birch Living Natural mattress is typically listed for $2,123.80, but the sale brings that price down to $1,592.80. Though we haven't tested the brand's mattresses, Birch Living says they feature an organic cotton cover as its top layer, hygroscopic organic wool and breathable natural Talalay latex for better airflow and a cooler sleep at night.

Shop the Birch Living 4th of July sale

Brooklyn Bedding mattress sale

Save 30% sitewide

Stomach and back sleepers will enjoy a Brooklyn Bedding mattress, especially at its current sale price.

Brooklyn Bedding's current 4th of July sale offers sleepy shoppers 30% off its line of mattresses and other sleep essentials with coupon code JULY30 through tonight, July 4. When we tested it, the Brooklyn Bedding Signature hybrid mattress is on sale starting at just $465.50. The queen size of this mattress is usually $1,332 but during the current sale, you can snag it for just $932.40 in time for 4th of July. Brooklyn Bedding also has unconventional mattress sizes, including short and RV bed mattresses. Our reviewer, who tested the medium-firm type and found the surface too forgiving when sleeping on her stomach, recommended opting for the firm option if you sleep mostly on your stomach or back. Note that it runs warmer than other sleepers but, if you prefer softer and squishier, it's a good option.

Shop the Brooklyn Bedding 4th of July sale

DreamCloud mattress sale

40% off all mattresses plus discounted sleep accessories

Get all the sleep essentials you need by shopping this DreamCloud sale now.

DreamCloud makes a comfortable and fairly affordable hybrid that our tester called a great choice for those who sleep hot and like a supportive sleep surface. It took a bit longer than most mattresses to off-gas and fully form, but once our tester got beyond the growing pain stage, she loved the bed. The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress usually retails for $1,199 in the queen size, but can be yours for just $799—a $400 savings thanks to 4th of July savings. We found the mattress to be firm, supportive and comfortable to sleep on in different positions. An especially great pick for stomach and back sleepers, our tester noted that the mattress stayed “remarkably cool overnight.” Plus, DreamCloud will throw in a bundle of accessories valued at $599 for just $129, including a mattress protector, sheet set and cooling pillow (one if you purchase a twin or twin XL, and two if you opt for a full-size or larger).

Shop the DreamCloud 4th of July sale

Helix Sleep mattress sale

Save 25% sitewide and get two free pillows with mattress purchases

Shop this huge Helix mattress sale and save 25% on great sleep essentials.

Side sleepers will love Helix Sleep's mattress sale, which offers plenty of price cuts on its line of mattresses. Right now, you can save 25% on select mattresses plus get two free pillows with every purchase. We tested the Helix Midnight mattress and ranked it among our favorite hybrid mattresses for the deep support our tester felt at its core. Our tester also appreciated how the Midnight helped alleviate the hip pain she experienced in her old spring-filled mattress, not to mention how it didn't retain too much body heat. Helix is offering $333 off the mattress in its queen size, bringing its list price of $1,332 down to $999 with the code JULY25.

Shop the Helix Sleep 4th of July sale

Layla Sleep mattress sale

Save up to $200 on mattresses and get two free pillows

Layla Sleep is offering up to $200 off their mattresses this summer.

Get more room to stretch out while you nap by checking out Layla Sleep. The brand's sale has up to $200 off hybrid mattresses and up to $150 off memory foam mattresses with two free pillows included with any purchase just in time for 4th of July. The most affordable option is the Layla memory foam mattress, typically listed for $1,099 in its queen size but now on sale for $949. The brand uses copper-infused memory foam for a more contoured feel than other memory foam sleepers.

Shop the Layla Sleep 4th of July sale

Level Sleep mattress sale

Save $200 on the flagship mattress and get up to $399 of sleep accessories free

The Level Sleep mattress promises a special design to prevent back and hip pain, and you can experience it for $200 off.

Right now, Level Sleep is offering $200 off the brand's flagship mattress during its current 4th of July sale, plus you can also get sleep accessories valued at up to $399 totally free with your mattress purchase ahead of the holiday. The queen-size mattress is normally priced at $1,199, but you can get that, a sheet set, a mattress protector and two cooling pillows all for $999 today. We have yet to test the Level Sleep mattress, but the brand says the sleeper features a patented TriSupport layer meant to reduce the common causes of back and hip pain.

Shop the Level Sleep 4th of July sale

Nolah mattress sale

Get 30% off on all mattresses and get two free pillows

The Nolah Evolution mattress is soft, supportive, cool and now super affordable.

If you prefer a soft mattress and huge savings, head to Nolah's current sale before 4th of July. We tested the Nolah Evolution hybrid mattress and found that it diffused heat so well that it was one of the coolest mattresses we’ve ever tested. The Nolah Evolution hybrid mattress in the queen size is usually listed at $2,499 but right now, you can get it for $750 off at $1,749 with two free pillows valued at $198 included. Our tester found that this sleeper isolated motion well, relieved the pressure and expanded to full capacity almost immediately after unboxing. The only downside was that our tester felt it had poor edge support and was too soft for her liking.

Shop the Nolah 4th of July sale

Vaya Sleep mattress sale

Get $300 off any mattress

The Vaya Hybrid is great for isolating motion and diffusing heat, now at $300 off.

If you want to truly sleep cool, Vaya Sleep is the place to shop. The mattress brand is offering $300 off any mattress when you use the promo code VAYA300 today. We can wholeheartedly recommend the Vaya Hybrid for how well it diffuses heat and is able to isolate motion. Our testers said the sleeper diffused heat across its surface over time at an impressive rate, while its soft foam material on the surface cushioned any pressure. Typically listed for $1,099 in its queen size, the Hybrid can be yours for $799 this 4th of July.

Shop the Vaya Sleep 4th of July sale

When is 4th of July 2023?

The 4th of July is being celebrated across the U.S. today, July 4. The federal holiday is observed each year in recognition of the country's independence. Independence Day celebrations date back to the 18th century when the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776.

When do 4th of July 2023 sales start?

Many of the early 4th of July sales started weeks ago and we're seeing even more retailers drop 4th of July deals today. Like in years past, you can expect to see some of the steepest markdowns on 4th of July proper, which is today, July 4.

What are the best 4th of July 2023 sales?

Mattresses, bedding, TVs, and countertop appliances typically see some of the biggest 4th of July discounts. Independence Day has become one of the hottest shopping holidays of the summer, with plenty of Black Friday-level markdowns at massive retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's and so much more. Right now you can also score huge price cuts on fashion and beauty essentials from the likes of lululemon and American Eagle. Whatever it is you're shopping for, you're sure to find impressive markdowns across all categories in honor of 4th of July.

How long does a mattress last?

Mattress expiration dates fall somewhere between eight and 12 years, with many brands suggesting that a decade-old mattress is one that's ready to be replaced. Along with the expiration date, there are other signs like tossing and turning or sniffling and sneezing that could mean you're due for a new mattress.

Are there free mattress trials?

Nearly every mattress brand we’ve tested offers a trial period during which you can test out the mattress for a specified period of time, because there’s nothing like actually sleeping on it. For instance, you can try an Awara mattress for 365 nights.

Where should I shop for 4th of July mattress sales?

There are plenty of spots to shop for a new sleep setup ahead of 4th of July. You can find incredible discounts on some of the best mattresses we've ever tested, from the hybrid comfort of the Leesa Sapira to the eco-friendly Avocado Green. Many mattress brands are also offering bundle deals with pillows and other bedding included with purchases from Awara, Nectar and more. Whether you just need a new bed to fall onto every night or are putting the finishing touches on an entire bedroom, these 4th of July mattress sales help you shop smart.

