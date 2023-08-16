Keeper blames lazy rivals for theft of his 700,000 bees

Sian Barnett, 59, right, and her daughter Lily, 32, have hives of their own and now worry they could be the next target for the bee thieves

A man whose 700,000 bees were stolen in an overnight raid says he thinks lazy beekeepers who “couldn’t be bothered” to make their own hives are behind the theft.

Some 14 beehives disappeared from Blackwood Lane near Llangollen, North Wales, around three weeks ago, leaving their owners – who had just got their beekeeping business off the ground – feeling “heartbroken”.

After a public appeal by police, the hives were discovered on Tuesday after a tip off by a member of the public.

Nathan Egerton Evans, 28, the co-director of West Coast Apiaries, which owns the hives, said: “Whoever stole them has a good understanding of beekeeping. They clearly just couldn’t be bothered to create their own hives and thought it would be easier to steal someone else’s.

“But what they perhaps didn’t bargain on was the closeness of the beekeeping and bee-farming community, from the large commercial businesses to the hobbyists. We are a tightly knit bunch and we look after each other. If someone steals our bees, we will not let it happen lightly.”

Ongoing investigation

Mr Egerton Evans, 28, who owns the business with co-director Gruffudd Tomos, 27 said he believed the thieves “knew what they were doing” and that there was “a considerable amount of pre-planning”.

He added: “The site is only three miles or so at the most from where they were stolen, but in order to get there we had to walk a long way through heavy bracken and thick forest.

“The thieves had very carefully cleared a paddock-sized area and placed our hives there.

“I recognised them as ours because we built them all by hand. I know every screw in every hive.

“The police have asked us not to disclose the whereabouts yet because this is an ongoing investigation, but it is fair to say the police are getting closer to finding the thieves.

“We were surprised at what good condition the bees seem to be in, but we are still checking the brood nest to see if the queens are all okay.”

He also praised the public for having been on the lookout for the bees, adding that “everybody had a part to play in this”.

Tip off

Mother and daughter Sian, 59, and Lily Barnett, 32, cousins of Mr Tomos’s partner, said that a “neighbourly” post on a local Facebook group may have tipped off the thieves.

“I think somebody put a post up just to say: ‘kids and dogs beware’, which you would, being neighbourly, you’d say there’s beehives here, watch out,” Sian Barnett said.

“But unfortunately you’re alerting people who want to steal beehives where they are.”

Ms Barnett added: “I should imagine it would be someone local who’s seen that local post, which just gave the name of the road.”

