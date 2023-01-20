That 70’s Show: Where the original cast are now

Jessica Cullen
·4 min read
that 70s show where are they now
That 70’s Show cast: Then and nowNew York Daily News Archive - Getty Images

When That '90s Show was announced, we had two questions.

One: When can we watch it?

Two: Are the original cast going to make an appearance?

Well, the newest nostalgic Netflix series has just arrived with a whole new group of plaid-clad teens, as well as a few familiar faces from the '70s counterpart. But with the original series ending a lifetime ago back in 2006, what exactly have the now star-studded cast been up to this whole time?

Well, we've got you covered with the lowdown on what everybody's been doing since leaving Point Place, Wisconsin.

Topher Grace - Eric Forman

that 70s show topher grace
Frederick M. Brown - Getty Images

While serving as the series lead Eric Forman since the show aired in 1998, Topher Grace eventually decided to leave the show in order to pursue a film career. The creative team wrote him out of the show for the eighth and final season, which involved a storyline in which Eric travelled to Africa for a year. When he returned to That '70s Show, it was only for an appearance in the show's series finale.

After quitting the show, Grace took on the role of Eddie Brock/Venom in Spider-Man 3. It took a few years for his filmography to bulk up, but nowadays, you can see him starring in films such as Interstellar, Valentine's Day, BlacKkKlansman, Under the Silver Lake, and in an episode of Black Mirror.

Are they in That 90's Show? Yes! Given that Eric's daughter is the central character of the new spin-off, Eric's appearance (though only in the pilot) was highly-anticipated.

Laura Prepon - Donna Pinciotti

that 70s show laura prepon
Gary Marshall - Getty Images

Laura Prepon was known for playing Eric's feisty love interest Donna on That '70s Show. Their on-again off-again romance became the central focus of the show, and Donna became an outspoken voice of reason on the show towards her more immature counterparts. She maintained her role on the series until it eventually came to an end in 2006.

Since then, she's had guest roles in House M.D, Medium, The Girl on the Train, but you probably know her most from her portrayal of Alex in Netflix's hit series Orange Is the New Black.

Are they in That 90's Show? Of course! Turns out, all that romantic volley with Eric ended up in marriage, and Donna does come back in the new series.

Mila Kunis - Jackie Burkhart

that 70s show mila kunis
Ron Galella, Ltd. - Getty Images

Mila famously lied about her age to get the role of Jackie. Only 14 years-old at the time, she told creators that she was 18 in order to get that coveted audition. Later, Kunis confirmed this story after years of speculation by saying in an interview with Variety:

"There’s a rumour going around that I may or may not have lied about my age. I'd like to make it very clear now that I did lie. I did."

It's a good thing she did, because Kunis brought a hilarious and lovable spin to the spoiled and demanding Jackie. Since then, she has solidified herself firmly in the ranks of Hollywood, starring in films such as Friends with Benefits, Ted, Bad Moms, and Black Swan, as well as the role of Meg in the long-running Family Guy.

Oh and, of course, she only went and married her on-screen sweetheart Ashton Kutcher.

that 70's show mila kunis and ashton kutcher
Kevork Djansezian - Getty Images

Are they in That 90's Show? Obviously. Because would it even be That '70s Show without Jackie?

Ashton Kutcher - Michael Kelso

that 70s show ashton kutcher
Brenda Chase - Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher became one of the most memorable aspects of That '70s Show as a result of his lovably stoned character Kelso. Jackie's dim-witted boyfriend and Eric's mischievous buddy, Kelso is often at the heart of the gang's antics.

Kutcher won the role after taking a slightly different angle during his audition for the part, according to show creator Bonnie Turner.

"He got the role because everyone else was reading the character as stupid, but Ashton made him naive," Turner told People.

Since then, as well as marring Mila Kunis, Kutcher has been a familiar face on our screens, starring in What Happens in Vegas, Valentine's Day, No Strings Attached, Jobs, and Two and a Half Men. Most people also remember him as the energetic host of MTV's Punk'd. But on top of all this, Kutcher has also become a prominent tech investor, producer, and philanthropist, fighting against human trafficking and frequently working with charities around the world.

Are they in That 90's Show? Yep. This real life husband and wife duo revisit the place where they met and both reprise their characters.

