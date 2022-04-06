70-year-old woman dies following a fire at her Blue Springs home on Tuesday

A 70-year-old woman died on Wednesday following a fire at her home in Blue Springs.

The woman had suffered injuries from a fire on Monday at a duplex on 706 SW 36th St. Terrace. Fire crews were called to the residence at around 2:40 a.m.

The woman was transported to an area hospital in critical condition before succumbing to her injuries two days later.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, according to Chip Portz, a spokesman for the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District.

It will continue as a potential criminal investigation, he said.