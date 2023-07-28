70-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $10 Cleanser Brightens Skin "in 1 Week" and Leaves It Glowing

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Though it’s quickly down the drain, facial cleanser can, in fact, make a difference in skin texture, tone, and overall quality. For instance, the Roc Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Gel Facial Cleanser bestows an almost-instant glow and a more even-toned complexion over time. What’s more, the anti-aging cleanser is a mere $10 at Amazon, where it’s on sale for a limited time.

The Roc Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Gel Facial Cleanser is an anti-aging face wash designed to deliver a more even, radiant complexion — in as little as two weeks, per the brand. Gentle enough for daily use, the formula relies on dermatologist-loved active ingredients to work its (science-backed) magic.

Vitamin C functions as the key ingredient — and understandably so, given its brightening prowess and proven ability to diminish hyperpigmentation. Glycolic acid, the formula’s co-star ingredient, further enhances radiance by gently sloughing dull, dead cells from the skin surface to reveal a softer, more radiant complexion below. Another plus: glycolic acid can also improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles over time. Finally, the cleanser features fruit extracts chosen specifically for their ample antioxidant content.

The zesty, citrus-scented formula dispenses in gel form. Water transforms it into a gentle, creamy foaming lather, that — despite the tendency for foaming formulas to leave skin feeling dry — imparts a softer feel post-use.

Shoppers are impressed with the cleanser, which boasts almost 3,000 five-star ratings at Amazon. According to one reviewer, the gel-based cleanser leaves skin feeling “moisturized” and “soft,” and delivers a “glow” almost instantly. Similarly, another shopper notes that it “doesn’t [further] dry out…dry areas” on their combination skin. Plus, they add, the “luxurious” formula “really brightens dark spots.” Another reviewer reports “brighter, more even toned” skin after using the cleanser, adding that their 60-year-old mother has experienced similar skin success. Finally, one 70-year-old shopper noticed improvements in their skin “after about a week,” citing decreased dullness and amped-up brightness. Moreover, the formula, “a rich, creamy lather,” removes “all traces of makeup.” What’s not to love?

For a non-drying, glow-inducing face wash spiked with skincare’s best brightening ingredients, shop RoC’s Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Gel Facial Cleanser at Amazon, where it’s on sale for $10.



