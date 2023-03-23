70-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man missing; police ask for help finding him

A silver alert has been issued for 70-year-old Johnny Ray Hill of Kansas City, Kansas, who has been missing since Tuesday morning, a police spokeswoman said.

Hill was last seen about 9 a.m. at his home in the 7300 block of State Avenue, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Hill’s family is concerned about him because he has a medical condition and may be experiencing a mental health crisis, Chartrand said.

He was described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He was wearing a blue or black baseball cap, cream colored London Fog coat, navy blue striped shirt, green denim pants and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Hill or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department at 913-596-3000.