70-year-old claims two big Delaware lottery prizes in a day. ‘Absolute insanity’

A 70-year-old lottery player in Delaware was already celebrating a big win when she got lucky again.

The anonymous woman recently won a $100,000 top prize with the Ultimate Cash instant game tickets she purchased at the Speedy Gas in Newark, according to an Oct. 25 news release from Delaware lottery officials.

“My best friend was the first person I told about winning the $100,000 top prize, and she came with me to claim it,” the woman told lottery officials.

On Oct. 20, about a week after winning her prize, the woman headed to Dover, about 50 miles southeast of Newark, to collect her winnings. The $100,000 prize was her biggest win since she started playing the Delaware lottery seven years ago, she told lottery officials.

To celebrate, the woman and her best friend stopped in at the North Dover Tiger Mart in Dover and bought three Serious Money tickets.

She got lucky again: One of her tickets was a winner.

“When I scratched the $300,000 winning SERIOUS MONEY ticket later in the day, we just sat there in disbelief. It was absolute insanity,” the woman told officials.

That same day, the pair headed back to the lottery headquarters to collect the second prize, bringing the woman’s total winnings collected that day to $400,000, according to officials.

The woman said she put most of her winnings toward her retirement fund.

