Don't miss these 55+ Black Friday handbag deals and sales

Madison Durham, Reviewed
·5 min read
Find designer purses at bargain prices this Black Friday.
Find designer purses at bargain prices this Black Friday.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

The holidays are a great time to treat the people in your life to luxury gifts and Black Friday is your best bet when it comes to finding great deals. Save up to 50% on Coach bags and wallets, up to 60% on Tory Burch, up to 50% on Kate Spade bags and up to 70% on Michael Kors bags this Black Friday. If you want still more deals, you can also shop markdowns from Kate Spade Surprise and the Coach Outlet.

Black Friday 2022 is here: Shop the best 135+ Black Friday deals right now

Where should you shop on Black Friday? The guide to Black Friday sales—the best deals from 105 retailers

The 5 best deals on handbags for Black Friday 2022

  1. Kate Spade Tinsel Tote for $79 (Save $280)

  2. Coach Market Tote for $199 (Save $196)

  3. Katy Pearl Embellished Medium Shoulder Bag for $199 with code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $199)

  4. Tory Burch McGraw Bucket Bag for $314 (Save $134)

  5. Michael Kors Charlotte Large Saffiano Leather Top-Zip Tote Bag for $99 (Save $349)

Updated 4:00 p.m. EST: We found the best Black Friday deals on designer bags, wallets and wristlets from Kate Spade, Coach, Tory Burch and Michael Kors. Check back often—we'll be adding new deals and updating this list with the latest styles and savings. —Danielle DeSiato, Reviewed

Black Friday Kate Spade purse deals

Discover excellent holiday gifts at Kate Spade for Black Friday.
Discover excellent holiday gifts at Kate Spade for Black Friday.

Kate Spade is home to leather handbags, crossbody bags, wallets, wristlets and much more. Among the options on sale are classic styles like the Thompson Medium Bucket Bag, as well as eye-catching statement bags like the Lucy Lady Leopard Crossbody. Keep in mind, at Kate Spade, you'll have to enter code BLACKFRIYAY to take advantage of deal prices.

Black Friday Kate Spade Surprise purse deals

Bundle Kate Spade favorites for even bigger savings with code MAKEITTWO.

Kate Spade Surprise has even more deals in store for Black Friday.
Kate Spade Surprise has even more deals in store for Black Friday.

Black Friday Kate Spade wallet deals

Don't forget to use code BLACKFRIYAY to take advantage of deal prices at Kate Spade.

Kate Spade wallets make great stocking stuffers, so grab yours while they're steeply discounted.
Kate Spade wallets make great stocking stuffers, so grab yours while they're steeply discounted.

Black Friday Coach purse deals

Pay low prices for the Willow Saddle Bag and the Market Tote

Classic silhouettes from Coach are on sale ahead of the holidays.
Classic silhouettes from Coach are on sale ahead of the holidays.

Coach really seems to stay on trendeven vintage styles remain coveted as the years pass. Give someone a keepsake they'll remember in the form of a Coach bag this holiday season, and save with sale prices from Coach or the Coach Outlet. You can find the simple Willow Saddle Bag for $112.50 off, or go bigger with a Market Tote for $199. When shopping at Coach, you can shop the  Black Friday sale, or you can use code UNLOCK25 to get a discount price on a wider range of items.

Black Friday Coach Outlet purse deals

Using the code UNLOCK25, you can get a 25% discount on a wide range of items at Coach.

Save an additional 25% on everything at the Coach Outlet for Black Friday.
Save an additional 25% on everything at the Coach Outlet for Black Friday.

Black Friday Coach wristlet deals

Iconic Coach wristlets are on sale for Cyber Week.
Iconic Coach wristlets are on sale for Cyber Week.

Black Friday Coach Outlet wallet deals

Coach wallets are on sale at the Coach Outlet; get yours for an extra 25% off.
Coach wallets are on sale at the Coach Outlet; get yours for an extra 25% off.

Black Friday Tory Burch purse deals

Nab Ella totes while the prices are low

Classic Tory Burch bags are on sale for Black Friday.
Classic Tory Burch bags are on sale for Black Friday.

Tory Burch's iconic line of handbags are on sale this Black Friday, including the classic Miller Shoulder Bag for $384 and the McGraw Bucket Bag for a massive discount at (you'll save $134). Tory Burch is also hosting a Holiday Event, which has limited time offers on a selection of handbags and wallets.

Black Friday Michael Kors purse deals

Classic Michael Kors bags are on sale for Black Friday.
Classic Michael Kors bags are on sale for Black Friday.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 is today, Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Black Friday typically starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, Coach, Tory Burch, Michael Kors and Kate Spade all started marking down prices as early as Monday, November 21.

When is the Kate Spade Black Friday sale?

Kate Spade's Black Friday deals are here now. Plus, at Kate Spade Surprise, bundles are on sale this week with the code MAKEITTWO, meaning that you'll save a little more on two already-marked-down Kate Spade classics.

When is the Coach Black Friday sale?

The Coach Black Friday sale is on now, with Cyber Monday markdowns to be announced later this week.

When is the Tory Burch Black Friday sale?

The Tory Burch Black Friday sale is happening now, and the Holiday Event savings run through Tuesday, November 29, meaning you'll be able to shop markdowns from now all the way through Cyber Monday.

When is the Michael Kors Black Friday sale?

The Michael Kors Black Friday sale will is here; with Cyber Week markdowns to be announced later this week.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday?

You can expect to save on nearly every kind of product for Black Friday, including designer bags. We're rounding up all the best deals as they pop up, including sales from big retailers like Amazon, Walmart and more.

If you're in the Metro Detroit or Metro Phoenix areas, we recommend checking out the Detroit Free Press and the Arizona Republic.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins on November 28, 2022, Black Friday ends. However, the best discounts from Black Friday sales will usually carry over to Cyber Monday (and span the weekend between them). Cyber Monday isn't always the end of the savings on offer, though, so keep an eye out for stores that extend their deals through the week.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Black Friday deals: Coach, Kate Spade, Tory Burch handbags on sale

