70% of Netflix’s Top 10 Titles Over First Month of Daily Lists Were – Surprise – Netflix Originals

It appears that the most popular content on Netflix is… the streamer’s own original productions. Netflix took a (small) step toward revealing its users’ habits when it launched a new “Top 10” feature in February, allowing subscribers to see what the most-popular TV series, movies and overall titles are each day in their country. These new Top 10 lists at least give off the illusion that Netflix is being more transparent. But the streaming service is still the gatekeeper of this information and calculates it based on its own methodology. These rankings don’t include any actual viewership data — which is par for the course for Netflix — but they do offer us more information than ever before regarding what people are watching on the platform on a regular basis. Also Read: Carole Baskin Says She Wasn't Asked to Be in 'Tiger King' Bonus Episode and Wouldn't Do It If She Was TheWrap has tracked every show and film that Netflix has put on its Top 10 lists since they launched and found that, surprise, most of it is Netflix-created content. Between Feb. 24 and March 24, 70% of Netflix’s “Top 10 in the U.S. Today” titles were a combination...

