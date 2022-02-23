70 degrees one day. Near-freezing temperatures the next. Wild winter weather whips across nation.

John Bacon and Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Parts of the Upper Midwest already digging out from up to 30 inches of snow received no respite from Mother Nature on Wednesday as a blast of Arctic air drove even high temperatures into single digits – and wind chills as low as minus 50 degrees.

"The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes," the National Weather Service wrote in its wind chill warning.

The cold was sweeping across the nation on the heels of two storms, one of which blasted parts of Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and North Dakota with near-record snow.

In Wisconsin, the Lake Superior town of Washburn reported 30 inches of snow. In Minnesota, the tiny town of McGrath, 100 miles north of Minneapolis, reported 20 inches.

"We have twin storms this week," AccuWeather Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. "They are not identical but more like fraternal twins."

BONE-NUMBING BLAST: Storm wallops central US with heavy snow, wind chills near 50 below

The second storm will track farther to the South and East, Rayno said. Ice or a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain could stretch from central Texas to southern New England from Wednesday to Friday, Accuweather said.

Parts of Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas braced for an ice storm, where more than a half-inch of ice could accumulate. This "could bring dangerous travel and power outages," the Weather Service said. Cities such as Dallas, Pittsburgh, New York City and Boston could also see icy conditions.

"Prepare now for this major winter storm," the Weather Service said, adding that "widespread hazardous travel and damage to the power infrastructure are expected."

More than 800 flights in and out of Dallas/Fort Worth Airport were canceled as of midday Wednesday, and 450 more were shelved for Thursday in anticipation of egregious conditions. Some schools closed as a precaution.

Winter storm watches were issued Wednesday across much of the Northeast, where wild temperature swings were also forecast.

Washington, D.C., could see 70 degrees later Wednesday. Thursday's high temperature was forecast at 39 degrees. New York City was forecast to peak in the mid-60s on Wednesday but will hover within a few degrees of the freezing mark by Thursday night.

"Record warmth is on the way today with temperatures already in the 50s and 60s this morning," the National Weather Service in New York City tweeted. "Sharply colder air moves in tonight ahead of our next winter storm late tomorrow!"

Meanwhile, in the West, ice and snow showers made travel dicey on many of California’s mountain highways Wednesday as a very cold and windy storm moved through. A widespread hard freeze was predicted for early Thursday across the state.

A sign warning of snow and ice conditions sits over a highway in St. Paul, Minnesota, on February 22, 2022.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Contributing: The Associated Press

