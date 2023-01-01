70 Best Deals from Amazon's Huge New Year's Sale

Amazon New Year Sale
Didn't get everything on your holiday wish list? Don't stress — Amazon just kicked off 2023 with a massive sale!

Amazon's New Year's sale is overflowing with impressive deals across home, electronics, fashion, beauty, wellness, and more. While supplies last, you can score savings on everything from Apple AirPods and New Balance sneakers to iRobot Roomba robot vacuums and KitchenAid stand mixers.

To help you get started, we rounded up the best New Year deals (up to 78 percent off!) happening at Amazon right now. Keep scrolling for everything from cordless vacuums and smart TVs to winter clothing and stationary bikes.

Amazon New Year Sale
Best Overall Deals

Amazon New Year Sale
Best Health and Wellness Deals

There are deals galore on health and wellness products, and right now we're eyeing the Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch that comes with a six month Fitbit Premium membership. Avabilve in three colors, the water-resistant smartwatch has built-in GPS, more than 40 exercise modes, and sleep tracking.

Shoppers who've given the "helpful device" a five-star rating are "impressed" by its "long-lasting battery life" and "enhanced features." One customer wrote, "I really enjoy all the features and it's definitely helping me monitor and control my health better," and added, "I even bought my mom one for Christmas."

If you want to exercise at home, there are also plenty of discounts on fitness equipment. That includes big-ticket cardio machines like the SereneLife Folding Treadmill and the Niceday Rowing Machine. You'll also find can't-miss deals on strength training equipment, from dumbbells to resistance bands.

Amazon New Year Sale
Best Apple Deals

A selection of customer-favorite Apple products are on sale, including the Apple 2020 13-Inch MacBook Air Laptop that's currently marked down by $100. More than 12,500 customers have given the lightweight laptop with an 18-hour battery life a perfect rating. In reviews, they say it''s "lightning fast" and has a "gorgeous" display.

Don't miss out on the brand's popular accessories either, such as the wireless Apple Magic Mouse that has more than 11,800 five-star ratings from customers who call it "convenient" and "elegant" in reviews. And if you want to instantly upgrade your iPad, be sure to pick up the Apple Pencil that lets you take notes and draw.

Amazon New Year Sale
Best Home and Kitchen Deals

The sale is packed with deals for refreshes throughout your home. In the kitchen category, the gorgeous KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer is on the top of our wish list while it's up to 24 percent off. A must-have for home bakers, the powerful appliance has 10 speed settings. Plus, it comes with five accessories.

As far as home finds, there are a bunch of deals on comfy bedding upgrades. Right now, you can snag this warm fleece throw for just $15 and this mega popular six-piece sheet set with more than 101,300 five-star ratings for as little as $22. And don't forget to grab these cloud-like pillows that are stuffed with plush poly fiber filling.

Amazon New Year Sale
Best Vacuum Deals

Whether you want a lightweight cleaning device for everyday floor messes or a powerful one for deep cleaning, there are all kinds of deals on cordless stick vacuums and upright vacuums. That includes savings on Shark, Bissell, Hoover, and other popular vacuum brands.

For daily cleaning made easy, opt for this Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner now that it's on sale for $130. It has two power modes that suck up dirt, dust, pet hair, crumbs, and debris from hard floors and carpets. It also converts into a handheld vacuum, so you can use it for above-floor cleaning.

If you want to save time and energy on cleaning your floors, add the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum to your cart while it's 35 percent off. With a three-stage cleaning system, adaptive navigation, it keeps your floors spotless for you — including under furniture. You won't even have to worry about charging it, as it automatically returns to its dock and recharges.

Amazon New Year Sale
Best Tech Deals

The electronics category is overflowing with deals on headphones and earbuds. For a limited time, you can score 24 percent off the Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones. The noise-canceling headphones have racked up more than 8,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who call them "extremely comfortable" and "super sleek." One customer simply wrote, "The sound quality is phenomenal."

A handful of Amazon devices are on sale, too. The All-New Echo Dot (5th Generation) is marked down to $40, and it displays the time, song titles, weather, and more. If you want to upgrade your internet connection, now's a great time to invest in the Amazon Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router while it's 30 percent off.

Amazon New Year Sale
Best TV Deals

Need a home entertainment upgrade? There are several smart TVs on sale, including the TCL Class 3-Series HD LED Smart Android TV. Currently 38 percent off, the 40-inch features Google Assistant built in — meaning you can easily search for your favorite TV shows and movies. If you're searching for a bigger screen, opt for the Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV while it's marked down by $302.

Amazon New Year Sale
Best Clothing and Accessories Deals

The New Year's sale is overflowing with deals on clothing, shoes, and accessories. Plan on traveling this year? Check out the Paravel Fold-Up Travel Backpack while it's 20 percent off. Named one of Oprah's favorite things of 2022, the lightweight backpack is made from recycled plastic bottles. It can be folded flat into a small pouch, so you can easily pack it in your luggage or your everyday bag to always have an extra bag on hand.

A bunch of cute clothes are on sale right now, including the Lillusory Oversized Turtleneck Sweater and the Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans. You can also save on warm outwear, including the Amazon Essentials Heavyweight Hooded Puffer Coat that's on sale for as little as $41.

Amazon New Year Sale
Best Beauty Deals

In the beauty category, you can score savings on makeup, skincare, hair tools, and oral care products. If you're in the market for a new toothbrush, check out the Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush that's backed by more than 49,600 five-star ratings. Some of its standout features include a pressure sensor that lets you know if you're brushing your teeth too hard, as well as a two-minute timer that pulses every 30 seconds, so you know when to switch sections.

If your makeup bag could use some upgrade, snag the It Cosmetics Superhero Mascara to add length and volume to your lashes. For a bold lip, don't miss out on the Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick while it's just $8. Customers who've given the highly rated product a five-star rating say it "does not budge"

Amazon New Year Sale
Best Under-$25 Deals

Some of our favorite deals are affordable finds across tech, home, fashion, kitchen, and more. If you're looking for an easy way to store and organize your clothes, check out the Lifewit Clothes Storage Bag Organizers. The durable organizers come in a 3-piece set, giving you plenty of room to pack away your off-season clothes. With the New Year's deal, they come out to less than $6 apiece.

Another cheap deal we're loving? The Ultraideas Fuzzy Slippers are on sale for $19 right now. Thanks to their soft fleece lining and cushiony memory foam insole, the slippers will keep your feet warm and comfy all winter long.

