70 best Black Friday deals at Nordstrom. Shop savings on Calvin Klein, UGG and more

Elsie Boskamp, Jon Winkler and Anthony Palliparambil, Jr., Reviewed
·6 min read
Shop the best deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale.
Black Friday deals are here, and while you shop sales on tech, appliances, and other home essentials, don't forget to check out huge savings with Nordstrom's Black Friday sale. Nordstrom is offering up to 60% off of everything from clothes to housewares to help you knock out all the gifts you've yet to buy from your holiday shopping list.

If it's fashion you're looking for, now through Tuesday, November 29, you can shop rock-bottom discounts on Tory Burch, MoroccanOil, Sorel and more. The perfect place to shop for all your wardrobe essentials, the Nordstrom holiday sale has price cuts on dresses, shoes, handbags and even home essentials. Keep scrolling for all the best deals available today.

10 best Nordstrom Black Friday deals

  1. Adidas Originals Essentials Sweatpants for $29.95 (Save $25.05)

  2. Bobbi Brown Luxe Essentials Eye Palette Set for $45.50 (Save $19.50)

  3. Pangaia Kids' 365 Organic Cotton Hoodie for $51 (Save $34)

  4. Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Eau de Toilette Fragrance from $64.60 (Save $11.40 to $21.60)

  5. UGG Cozy Slipper for Women for $69.90 (Save $30.10)

  6. Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffuser for $98.40 (Save $24.60)

  7. Dean Davidson Ipanema Drop Earrings for $123.90 (Save $171.10)

  8. Ray-Ban Original 58mm Aviator Sunglasses for $149.10 (Save $63.90)

  9. Coravin Timeless Three+ Wine Preservation System for $160.30 (Save $68.70)

  10. Tory Burch Perry Bombé Mini Bag for $208.60 (Save $89.40)

Women's clothing and shoe deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

Save on Beyond Yoga leggings, Steve Madden boots and more

Shop the Nordstrom Black Friday sale with steep markdowns on dresses, boots and more.
The Nordstrom Black Friday sale has your fashion needs covered. Make your end-of-year style shine with steep savings on Tory Burch, Free People, Skims and Barefoot Dreams right now.

Men's clothing, shoe and accessories deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

Discounts on Adidas sweatpants, Ray-Ban sunglasses and more

Stay warm and stylish this holiday season with menswear deals from AllSaints, Adidas and more at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale.
Grab markdowns on menswear today at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale, with discounts on Levi's, Theory and Adidas.

Kids' clothing and shoe deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

Deals on dresses, corduroy rompers, and more

Give the youngest ones on your list the gift of style this year with kids' clothing deals at Nordstrom's Black Friday sale.
Refresh your kid's wardrobe with Nordstrom deals on Tucker + Tate, Adidas and so much more.

Beauty deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

Estee Lauder skin serums, DryBar hairdryer, and other beauty bargains

Shop beauty deals at Nordstrom's Black Friday sale now, featuring deep discounts on Mac lipstick and Margiela fragrances.
Give your makeup bag a facelift ahead of the holidays by shopping beauty bargains at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale. Save big on Mac Matte lipstick, a popular Viktor&Rolf perfume and more.

Home and travel deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale

Save on everything from cult-favorite products from Le Creuset, to Tumi luggage to the popular Casper mattress

Whether you need new luggage for your next trip or a stylish addition to your kitchen, these Nordstrom home deals help you save big for Black Friday.
Transform your home into a self-care haven this holiday season with deep discounts on luxe, indulgent products from Voluspa, Ugg, Le Creuset, Balsam Hill and more during the Nordstrom Black Friday sale 2022.

Women's clothing and shoe deals at the Nordstrom Rack Black Friday sale

Score incredible deals on clothing and accessories from Michael Kors to Kate Spade New York during the Nordstrom Rack Black Friday sale.
Shop the Nordstrom Rack Black Friday sale for discounts on women's clothes, accessories, and apparel from Nike, Marc Jacobs and more.

Men's clothing, shoe, and accessory deals at the Nordstrom Rack Black Friday sale

Shop the Nordstrom Rack Black Friday sale for deals on coats, designer sunglasses and more
Grab steep markdowns for everyone on your list with deals on Salvatore Ferragamo, Tommy Bahama, Andrew Marc and more today at the Nordstrom Rack Black Friday sale.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 begins today, Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

Which is better—Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year, and there's even talk of the sales events eventually evolving into "Black November." If you're wondering about the differences between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you're not alone. Black Friday has generally been reserved for brick-and-mortar stores, while Cyber Monday was reserved for online sales. However, as the retail experience has shifted over the years, especially in the last two years, some of the sales have blended into one long week of deals. Our advice? Shop the deals as you find them, so as not to miss out on the latest styles from Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack for yourself and the folks on your gift list.

What is the Nordstrom Black Friday sale 2022?

The Nordstrom Black Friday sale is a limited-time shopping event that boasts deep discounts across all categories, including fashion, home and beauty. The popular sale sees massive markdowns on cult-favorite brands including Zella, Nike and Tory Burch. Get a head start on your holiday shopping by snagging Black Friday bargains right now at Nordstrom.

How long is the Nordstrom Black Friday sale?

Nordstrom's Black Friday deals are already here with bargains set to continue through Tuesday, November 29. Right now, Nordstrom is offering tons of holiday deals at up to 60% off. In the coming days, as we approach Black Friday proper on Friday, November 25, we expect to see even more killer markdowns.

What are the best deals at the Nordstrom Black Friday sale 2022?

Some of the best deals at Nordstrom's Black Friday sale include denim, shoes, fall fashion, business attire and end-of-summer wardrobe essentials. The sale is a great opportunity to both refresh your look for the holidays and stock up on cold-weather must-haves like jackets, jeans and boots.

Should I shop the Nordstrom Black Friday sale?

Yes! Whether you're looking for bargains on clothing, handbags, beauty products or home goods, the Nordstrom Black Friday sale is a rare opportunity to bag high-quality items at a fraction of their typical price tag. If you're a Nordstrom cardholder the Black Friday sale is an especially good time to get great deals while also taking advantage of your exclusive member benefits.

What is the difference between Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack?

Though they're both owned by the same company, Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack have some important distinctions. Nordstrom is a luxury department store that was established in 1901 in the Pacific Northwest. Nordstrom prides itself on providing exceptional customer service, and is famous for its generous case-by-case, no-time-limit return policy. Nordstrom Rack, founded in 1973, offers clearance merchandise from Nordstrom as well as items that are sold exclusively through this discount retailer. Best of all, for Nordstrom cardholders, you can earn points for The Nordy Club when shopping at both Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack.

Does Nordstrom Rack do Black Friday?

Yes! Nordstrom Rack has steep discounts planned on all of your wardrobe basics—and even some show stopping looks that'll wow at your upcoming holiday parties. Best of all, Nordstrom Rack further discounts cult-favorite brands that Nordstrom carries, so you could snag a great deal on fan-loved and time-tested clothes, accessories, shoes, housewares and more.

