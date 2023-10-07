7 Women Sue Former ‘Critical Role’ Host Brian Foster for Abuse

“The Last of Us” video game voice actress Ashley Johnson filed a civil lawsuit this week against her ex-fiancé Brian Foster for domestic violence, assault, stalking, intentional infliction of emotional distress and other alleged violations. Six other women also joined the suit in Los Angeles Superior Court — their allegations against Foster also include sexual battery.

This group of women includes Johnson’s sister, Haylie Langseth, as well as two other employees of Critical Role, the popular collection of Dungeons and Dragons role-playing streaming shows where both Johnson and Foster worked as talent. One of the women has been anonymized, joining the suit as a Jane Doe.

Foster allegedly subjected Johnson to “consistent acts of physical intimidation including but not limited to punching through glass, throwing objects, and screaming obscenities in [Johnson’s] face,” causing her to suffer “constant duress for years.” Foster would go into “a violent fit” nearly daily, according to the suit, which included “breaking glass, punching through glass doors, breaking a gate, slamming doors, and getting in Johnson’s face screaming obscenities at her.” She also asserts that Foster refused to move out of their home and threatened to extort the actress by releasing “personal information” unless she paid him $150,000.

“Fueled by chronic abuse of drugs and alcohol, Defendant Brian Wayne Foster has, for the last decade, demonstrated a disturbing pattern and practice of chilling and depraved behavior towards women,” the lawsuit states. “The women unfortunate enough to have crossed his path were subjected to a common thread of physical and sexual violence as well as mental and emotional abuse. Foster has left a trail of victims whose lives he sought to control through various lies, threats, intimidation, and manipulation.”

In an August court filing by Foster, he states that “most of the profanities I am alleged to have yelled at Ashley never happened” and that he has been sober for two-and-a-half years.

Story continues

According to the suit, Johnson’s relationship with Foster began in 2012. They remained together until breaking up earlier this year. According to Foster, his behavior began to get worse in 2019. Johnson went to police earlier this year and Foster was removed from their home in May.

Following their breakup, Foster began to carry a black duffel bag and ammo case, according to the suit, containing “two airsoft guns modified to appear as real guns and a garotte which is a strangulation device.” He also allegedly “commandeered Johnson’s home security cameras and microphones to monitor her and track her comings and goings.”

According to Foster’s august filing, the airguns were to protect the couple’s dogs against coyotes while the garrote was to be used as a camping pocket saw. He also disputes trying to extort money from her, but does note that she asked him to sign a nondisclsure agreement in return for providing him with $25,000 “to get back on my feet.”

In the suit, Langseth alleges that Foster made “wildly inappropriate and unwanted sexual comments” both to and about her, as well as groping her at a family party in front of her children and Johnson while Foster “reeked of alcohol.” The suit also states that Foster falsely claimed that he and Johnson were in an open relationship. Foster allegedly verbally harassed and groped other women, including Critical Role employees.

In Foster’s earlier response, he denied groping Langseth. That filing did not mention allegations from the other women against Foster.

Foster hosted and produced “Talks Machina,” which covered Critical Role and whose title references series protagonists Vox Machina. Critical Role also produced the Amazon Prime Video animated adaptation “Legends of Vox Machina.” According to the suit, Foster was fired from the series in August 2021 after attacking critics on social media. The suit also alleges that his drinking increased after he was fired from Critical Role. Johnson voiced the female lead Ellie in “The Last of Us” video game series and made a cameo appearance on the TV series — Bella Ramsey plays her role on the HBO show.

“We are aware of the civil complaint that includes disturbing details about the alleged behavior of one of our ex-employees, Brian W. Foster,” a Critical Role spokesperson said in a statement to multiple media outlets. “While we can’t get into the specifics of the lawsuit, we want to make it clear that we had no knowledge of any of his alleged behavior. It is heartbreaking to us that some of our colleagues went through this, and we’re committed to supporting them however we can. We are working with our HR team and our staff directly to ensure our workplace and culture live up to all of our expectations.”

Critical Role did not immediately reply to a request for comment from TheWrap.

The women are seeking unspecified damages, as well as an injunction requiring Foster to stay away from Johnson, Langseth and their mother.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this story.

The post 7 Women Sue Former ‘Critical Role’ Host Brian Foster for Abuse appeared first on TheWrap.