7 Women Who Started Their Own Businesses In Lockdown

Photo Courtesy of Stephanie Marshall.

I had actually made up my mind to leave my previous job at a wholesale bakery before COVID. I had handed in my notice and had a job offer at another company. It was colossally bad timing on my part – lockdown hit and the job offer fell through, leaving me unemployed.The idea for baking recipe kits is one that I first had about six years ago but I’d just never had a reason to give it a proper go. Of course, during the pandemic home recipe boxes have been a huge success and I found myself thinking that I should have started my business years ago. Luckily, my husband and I had some savings for a rainy day – it took a bit of consideration to decide whether to use this up to start my business but if a global pandemic doesn’t count as a rainy day, then I don’t know what does. I’ve also been working part-time at a supermarket and put all my earnings from that into funding the bakery.My husband insisted that a Bakewell flavour cake went on the menu and I must have tested about 10 different recipes (all disasters) before I accepted that I'd just have to shelve that idea for now. On the flip side, I had a dream one night about a Biscoff blondie and I got up the next day and made the recipe totally from instinct and it worked out perfectly the first time. I also did a test postage to a friend of mine for a recipe that required plant milk which I put in a tub, sealed as best as I could, and posted off.The parcel arrived to her in a plastic bag dripping oat milk all over her kitchen floor. So that recipe got ditched! It just goes to show how much trial and error is involved with the process of perfecting a product.