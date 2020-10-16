7 Women Who Started Their Own Businesses In Lockdown

At midnight on New Year’s Eve 2019 I was one of many to raise a glass of prosecco, my eyes glinting in the glow of fireworks as I declared that 2020 was going to be my year. I had big plans for a career revamp and surely nothing could stop me.



Yet for me, as for thousands of women, the COVID-19 pandemic wrought havoc on my carefully laid plans. As the year creeps to a close I certainly won’t be the only one eyeing 31st December 2020 with some despondency. Furloughs and widespread redundancies have meant that for many of us the last 12 months haven’t offered up much reason to celebrate. But some women have managed to turn the challenges of the year into a success story.



For these women, the uncertainty of 2020 turned out to be an opportunity. Whether transforming a redundancy into a brand-new career or persevering with a long-held plan in spite of the odds seemingly stacked against them, they all managed to launch a business during lockdown (pretty impressive, considering that my finest achievement turned out to be bingeing all of Tiger King in one bizarre sitting). In tough times it can be uplifting to celebrate success so we asked these women how they made it work. These are their stories.

View photos Benedicta Banga, 39, is a former product manager from the Midlands. She launched Blaqbase , a shopping app that curates brands owned by Black women, during lockdown after realising how difficult it was to find the products that she wanted to buy.



I’ve recently been given an opportunity to host some pop-ups in John Lewis and I’m looking forward to understanding a different route to connecting my brand with different customers. I’m hoping that the app and community will continue to grow through word of mouth, and that I can build a strong brand in a competitive environment. Photo Courtesy of Benedicta Banga. At the start of lockdown I realised that brands by Black women weren’t always visible online. Their ability to be discovered impacted their growth, and I wanted to create a solution. I started off with a prototype for a lifestyle app that quickly turned into a brand discovery app as I made changes based on feedback until Blaqbase was born. I spent a lot of time looking into different funding routes such as grants and crowdfunding but, in the end, I decided to use my own savings . It meant that I would have more control over what I did.I launched the shopping app on Sky News and with everyone working remotely I had to do a video interview. That morning I’d seen a meme about glitches in video interviews so I was terrified of technical problems – and that was exactly what happened to me! I ended up missing the first question and having to ask for it to be repeated, but fortunately I just laughed it off. As a new business owner I don’t have time to be embarrassed by the little things.I’ve recently been given an opportunity to host some pop-ups in John Lewis and I’m looking forward to understanding a different route to connecting my brand with different customers. I’m hoping that the app and community will continue to grow through word of mouth, and that I can build a strong brand in a competitive environment. More

View photos Liz Johnson, 34, is a Paralympic gold medallist and disability campaigner. During lockdown she launched Podium , a jobs marketplace for disabled freelancers which helps them to access meaningful remote work.



The support that Podium has received has proven that there’s hope for disabled freelancers to access the opportunities that they deserve. The freelancers who have already signed up to the platform are the greatest marker of our success, and we’ve already connected a digital marketing specialist based in New York to a company based in London. Seeing the meaningful work which fulfils the needs of both parties come out of examples like this makes it all worthwhile. Photo Courtesy of Liz Johnson. I already run a business called The Ability People, a disability-led employment consultancy that started a couple of years ago. I always had in mind that I wanted to evolve and continue to develop new services to help reduce the disability employment gap . Podium is a jobs platform aimed uniquely at connecting disabled freelancers to remote work opportunities, and so it was a happy coincidence that we launched this at the same time the nation found itself working from home.The support that Podium has received has proven that there’s hope for disabled freelancers to access the opportunities that they deserve. The freelancers who have already signed up to the platform are the greatest marker of our success, and we’ve already connected a digital marketing specialist based in New York to a company based in London. Seeing the meaningful work which fulfils the needs of both parties come out of examples like this makes it all worthwhile. More

View photos Anishka Prasad, 31, is the founder of LawTech startup RESOLV . She designed the app, which provides working from home solutions for lawyers and mediators, after working as a barrister and solicitor for six years.



Raising funds and gaining investor confidence in a time where financial markets are going through challenges has been really tough. Every industry suffers during an event such as a pandemic, yet new ideas and innovations probably suffer more than others. If I was starting over, I probably would have planned for multiple funding backups and collaborations – it definitely would have helped the app go to market more quickly. Photo Courtesy of Anisha Prasad. The idea of RESOLV came from shortcomings that I’d spotted when working as a barrister. The admin side of mediation processes was not being managed efficiently because most practices didn’t have the right software to achieve this. During COVID we trialled some simulation mediations to better understand these problems, and the development of RESOLV was the result.Raising funds and gaining investor confidence in a time where financial markets are going through challenges has been really tough. Every industry suffers during an event such as a pandemic, yet new ideas and innovations probably suffer more than others. If I was starting over, I probably would have planned for multiple funding backups and collaborations – it definitely would have helped the app go to market more quickly. More

View photos Danielle Neah, 25, is the cofounder of digital PR agency HANDNOTE . She and her sister launched the business together after they were both made redundant during lockdown.



So far things are going well and we’ve worked with a range of companies spanning from beauty and lifestyle to education and entertainment. We were also able to take on two amazing interns and it was great to see them start off with little to no knowledge and leave confident in this field of work. Photo Courtesy of Danielle Neah. At the start of the pandemic I was working for a search engine optimisation agency in central London. One Wednesday we all received a Slack notification telling us that there would be an important meeting after lunch. I had a gut feeling that job cuts were coming and sure enough, on a Zoom call with everyone in the business, my boss broke the news that we’d almost all been made redundant My sister was made redundant at a similar time so we decided to set up HANDNOTE to allow us both to freelance . We didn’t have much money to splurge on subscribing to digital marketing tools so we started out looking for free versions or trials. The pandemic made everything very uncertain so it was a pretty slow start getting clients, but after many pitches and advice from fellow business owners we managed to nail the right tactics to get some great leads. I’ve learned to be more assertive with my decision-making, building client relationships and goal-setting.So far things are going well and we’ve worked with a range of companies spanning from beauty and lifestyle to education and entertainment. We were also able to take on two amazing interns and it was great to see them start off with little to no knowledge and leave confident in this field of work. More

View photos Bethany Fisher, 30, is the founder of Fussy , a refillable deodorant which she designed after becoming increasingly concerned about the environment during lockdown. She previously worked as a fashion designer for a high street brand while also designing wedding dresses for extra income.



We’ve not so much had a social bubble as a massive stress bubble. Delays in postage and factory closures have been a challenge, and the prices of ingredients have also gone up due to COVID. The worst moment was Orla eating our first refill packaging samples – they are quite an innovative part of our product and initially we only had one, and she ate it! Luckily though they are made from sugarcane so harmless. However there have also been successes – we recently won the European Product Design Award. It’s little boosts like that that make us feel like we’re on the right track. Photo Courtesy of Bethany Fisher. I’ve always been environmentally minded but once my daughter Orla was born and a global pandemic hit I started to think more about our impact on the planet . I want my daughter to be able to see and experience the things that I’ve been able to. But when I started to look for a deodorant that was good for the environment, I couldn’t find a natural product that was easy to use. I started to research existing products and decided that a refill made sense for people who want to make a sustainable choice. I sold a few wedding dresses and used the income from that to get going, and also borrowed a small amount of money. I pulled favour after favour, and fortunately my husband works in advertising and so was able to help out with the branding.We’ve not so much had a social bubble as a massive stress bubble. Delays in postage and factory closures have been a challenge, and the prices of ingredients have also gone up due to COVID. The worst moment was Orla eating our first refill packaging samples – they are quite an innovative part of our product and initially we only had one, and she ate it! Luckily though they are made from sugarcane so harmless. However there have also been successes – we recently won the European Product Design Award. It’s little boosts like that that make us feel like we’re on the right track. More

