7 Women Characters in Hindi Films of 2020 That We Deserve in 2021

Ananya Ghosh
·14 min read

Someday, there will be no need to celebrate women characters; we will not write about movies representing the LGBTQIA community, we will not have hashtags like BlackLivesMatter.

There will just be stories and characters and all humans would matter equally. Someday we will not be writing a year-end listicle on women characters from Hindi films. But today is not that day. It's the end of 2020, and let's admit it, women-centric films are still a category while the male-centric ones are ‘mainstream’.

Women in Bollywood have mostly been seen through the male gaze, not only because these movies are written by men, but because women in India have traditionally been viewed in relation to the men-- she is a mother, wife, partner, daughter to be deified or devoured, but never just a woman deserving of her own story. Yes, even the legendary Guru Dutt is not exempted from this charge.

The year 2020 may have been strange for a lot of reasons, but the one thing that kept all of us glued to our screens were the OTT platforms. Many of these stories were written keeping women in mind, where they occupied spaces as the pivotal character as the story revolved around them.

While this may have to do with the increasing number of women writers and directors who are determined to tell stories that they missed seeing on-screen while growing up, it also has to do with the conversations and the realisation that Imtiaz Ali’s manic pixie dream girl stereotype is a passé. In the year 2020, Bollywood saw women take charge of their stories and turn every stereotype on its head. We saw some real women characters-- Women whose purpose in life was beyond being a rehabilitation centre for the quintessential man-child Bollywood loves to peddle as heroes.

Amrita, Thappad: I Complete Me

Writers: Anubhav Sinha and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul

You don’t need to look for a man to complete you; all you need is to simply find, acknowledge and embrace your 'wholeness.'

There is a lot to unpack in Thappad where writers Anubhav Sinha and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul turn one slap across the face of Amrita (played to perfection by Tapsee Pannu), the protagonist of the story, into an exploration of patriarchy, male entitlement, misogyny, the normalisation of domestic violence against women and how women are robbed off their agency by their people in the name of keeping the family together.

When we first meet Amrita, she is a very bit of a submissive, sanskari, cotton dupatta-wearing, bahu-- the loving and caring daughter-in-law, a dutiful and doting wife, a graceful and gracious host. But, it is after her husband plants a slap on her face in the middle of a house party that we actually get to see Amrita, the person. She puts her foot down and turns into an independent, self-respecting woman with a mind of her own.

Benaras Media Works, T-Series

Ek thappad hi toh thha... people around her try to dismiss this act of violence, more so, this act of public humiliation as just a slap that Amu is supposed to forget. She is questioned for dragging the matter too far. The writers don’t arm her with preachy dialogues, but it is her steel silence in the quiet moments that stabs and shatters the din. The morning after the incident, the husband comes to her and starts justifying his act while going on a rant about the problems he is facing in his professional life. Instead of being apologetic about his act, he is looking for comfort from the wife, as if nothing really has happened. Here Amrita’s humiliation gives way to shock and disbelief at the nonchalance of the husband, before she slowly just gives up on the man who was till that point the most important part of her life. The character arc evolves, the journey happens without Amrita speaking a single word. Even when she gives her cathartic speech sitting in front of her mother-in-law -- she looks back at her life, remembering that she had to swap her ambition of becoming the world’s best dancer to being the world’s best wife almost overnight. The writers make the character tremble on the brink of melodrama, but never lets her trip over.

Bulbbul, Bulbbul: The Edge of Kaali

Writer: Anvita Dutt

Be Durga. Be Kaali. Be your own saviour. Reclaim your story.

One can read it as an alternative/feminist and even sarcastic take on conventional fairy tales. We all know that a strong woman makes for a horrible fairy tale. A woman who refuses to wait for a saviour, for the prince charming, and takes matter into her own hands, is conveniently branded as the 'witch'. The women superheroes, if not sexualised in tight, bustier costumers to satisfy the male gaze, don't get to be powerful or brave enough.

Clean Slate Filmz/Netflix

Just like its protagonist, the eponymous Bulbul, the movie itself is fragile and delicate and yet powerful, almost a direct reflection of its writer/director Anvita Dutt. Bulbbul is an embodiment of the very spirit of a woman-- it is at times whimsical, at times stoic, at times wild, at times shy, at times boisterous, at times quiet. At times it is volatile, at times it is violent. At times it is overflowing with emotions and at times it simply seethes biting its lip.

Bulbul, the character, revealed to the Indian audience that the idea of a 'good woman' is completely false. A woman feels every other emotion that every other man feels-- the anger, rage, need to seek revenge-- are not masculine traits. That's the myth that Bulbul broke, finally.

Gunjan Saxena, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl: Kambakht Bilkul Aurat

Writers: Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma

It doesn’t take balls to be bold, all it takes is courage and courage is gender agnostic!

To begin with, it is a movie about a woman that remains a movie about that woman. There is no love interest, no knight in shining armour. The only man who finds an important place in the character's life is her father, albeit as strong support.

But most importantly, in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, there is no attempt to fit Gunjan in a Procrustean bed to make her mardaani (like a man). Strong here is not essentially ‘manly’ and mouthing cuss words isn’t part of the act. Gunjan showed that courage, grit, stamina, strength, doesn’t come bundled with the concept of masculinity. That itself was such a breath of fresh air!

Netflix

Gunjan isn’t a short-haired, loud, tomboy draped in androgynous boxy clothes. She is every bit a cute, cassata eating girly girl whose dream isn’t gendered. She is shy, timid, introverted, and vulnerable. The writers, Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma, keep the character simple, the focus straight.

Gunjan has a dream. She interested in doing her job and she is great at it-- if this requires her to take on the world of men, that is incidental. What stays with us at the end of the film is that the messaging isn’t overt and is incidental to Gunjan’s story.

Jaya Nigam, Panga: Mother Courage

Writers: Nikhil Mehrotra and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Motherhood is not a handicap. Don’t turn it into one!

Panga, the Ashwini Iyer Tiwari film is marketed as a sports movie but is essentially a coming-of-age movie of a mother. Jaya Nigam is that mother. The character has been played by Kangana Ranaut. Jaya is an ex-kabaddi player who has captained the Indian team but then gave it all up because her duties as a mother became her priority.

But this is not one of those cliche stories where parents and in-laws force the girl to give up her dream. Jaya's mother's only question before consenting to Jaya’s marriage is if the potential groom will let her play Kabaddi. The potential groom becomes the life partner and Jaya finds immense support from her husband. The only antagonist in Jaya’s story is probably Jaya herself. She decides to give up her first love for the new love in her life, her son, a premature baby in need of extra care. What makes her story different is, unlike Bollywood's favourite trope of selfless and sacrificing mothers, she is conflicted about her decision, and even partly regrets it.

Disney Hotstar

Throughout the tale, Jaya reveals her regrets and broods over dreams of past life-- the many things she could have been. But when she gets a second chance to fulfill her dream, she is overcome with a mother's guilt. To her, running after her dream is equivalent to neglecting her child. Even the thought of wanting to fulfill her long lost dreams makes her brand herself as a ‘selfish mother’.

Panga is the story of a woman pulling herself out of the clutches of her 'guilt' and taking a stab at her own happiness. The writing is often a tad melodramatic, but Kangana makes sure Jaya remains relatable throughout as she gives one of her career-best performance.

Ratna Sir: Maid... of honour

Writer: Rohena Gera

Know your boundaries well... so that you can break those.

Written and directed by Rohena Gera, this little movie that has been winning big at the international festivals finally had its theatrical release in India this November. The demure romance between a house help and her employer that brews inside a posh apartment of a Bombay high-rise is a slow burn.

It is essentially the story of Ratna, who widowed at the age of 19, has left her village home to eke out a living in the big city as a domestic worker. Although she cleans and cooks for others, she is a thorough professional, who has adapted herself to the norms and decorum of the upper-class society her employers belong to.

She neatly pleats her life around that of her employer just as the saree around her waist. Her job in the city has given her economic stability and freedom to be live on her own and pay for her sister’s education. She also finds enough to finance her own dream to become a fashion designer. The city also frees her from the stigma of being a widow; here she can wear colourful clothes and flaunt her bangles which she carefully yet reluctantly takes off whenever she travels to her hometown. Here, she commands respect in whatever she does, right from bluntly shutting up gossips about her ‘sir’ to trying to get her ‘sir’ out of his dark phase by recounting her own backstory as an inspiration to move on.

Platoon One Films

But Ratna is acutely conscious about her status in the society as the house-help and it is only when she castigates her younger sister when she mouths her desire to take up a similar job in order to move to Mumbai and have a better life, that we realise how much she abhors her own job. Ratna is a woman of quiet resilience who seldom shows her emotions. She breaks out of her timid self just twice, once for an exuberant dance during the Ganapati Visarjan and the second when she gives a glimpse of her frustration as she leaves her ‘sir’s house because her self-respecting self would not let her break the class divide between the two in the fear of societal ridicule.

If Gera imbues Ratna with measured emotions and minimal dialogues, it takes a brilliant actor like Tilottama Shome to bring to life with perfection. Ratna is a woman we seldom meet in Hindi cinema.

Malti, Chhapaak: True Grit

Writers: Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar

You only lose when you give up.

The film is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. In the movie, Laxmi becomes Malti and Deepika Padukone plays the role.

Meghna Gulzar’s brand of feminism comes with minimal drama. The women she writes, as was also the case with Raazi’s Sehmat, have quiet courage devoid of any show of bravado. She imbues Malti with a certain Joie de vivre that is rare in such stories. An acid attack not only inflicts physical injuries but serves as a huge blow to one’s confidence. For Malti, apart from her face, the attack also takes away her dream to become a singer. Because, in pretty much everywhere across the world, women are still measured on a scale of beauty than talent. Later, Malti is asked to leave her job as a parlour attendant because "beauty parlour mein kaam karne ke liye beauty ka hona jaruri hai (To work in a beauty parlour, one needs beauty)" as explained to her by her employer.

It is heart-wrenching to watch Malti see her deformed face in the mirror for the first time after the attack. One is left with a moment of lump-in-the-throat when she unsuccessfully tries to put an earring on and says, "naak nehi hai, kaan nahi hai, jhumke kaha latkaungi (No nose, no ears, where should I even wear my earrings?)".

FoxStarHindi / YouTube

Meghna captures the actual attack with an unflinchingly objective gaze doubling the impact and instead of letting her protagonist wallow in self-pity she makes her accept the realities and make the best out of her changed circumstances armed with a determined smile.

You might find the heavy messaging weighing down the movie, especially the second half, you might wonder why instead of a prosthetic-laden Deepika Padukone, Laxmi or a real-life acid attack survivor was not cast as Malti, or why it becomes so difficult to remain emotionally invested in Malti’s story till the end, but one must hail the movie for simply existing. Laxmi’s story, apart from being a survivor’s tale also has a greater social impact-- it was her petition that led the Supreme Court in 2013 to direct state governments to make provision for the regulation and over-the-counter sale of acid. It is a story that needed to be told and a Bollywood glamour girl ensured it reaches the maximum audience.

Fatima Begum, Gulabo Sitabo: Woman on Top

Writer: Juhi Chaturvedi

Classy, bougie, ratchet

Sassy, moody, nasty

I'm a savage!

Meet Fatto Bi aka Begum. She is all of the above and more. Shoojit Sircar’s 2020 outing Gulabo Sitabo might be front-lined by two magnificent actors, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurana, but it is the feisty 95-year-old owner of Fatima Mahal played by the 87-year-old Farrukh Jaffer who stole hearts.

Written by Juhi Chaturvedi, Fatima Begum is not only way ahead of her time but can put her 17 years younger husband, the two-face Mirza (Amitabh Bachchan) in place with just her straight-faced one-liners and witty comebacks. The character hardly has the screen time the two men enjoy in the film and in the hands of any other writer Fatto could have become a cardboard character, nothing more than a plot twist device. But Chaturvedi not only invests time in creating a lovable and well-rounded character but also gives her the best lines.

Rising Sun Films, Kino Works / Amazon Prime Video

When she calmly asks Mirza, "Agar aapke saath hamara nikaah hua tha toh hum bhaagey kiske saath thhe? (If I am married to you, then who had I eloped with?)," it is her nonchalance that makes you laugh out loud. Her fragile appearance seldom betrays her true grit. You can dismiss her off as a cute and funny old woman but this adorable grandmother showed that she float like a butterfly and sting like a bee.

In a world of teeming with scheming men, Fatto proves that what men can do, women can do better, and with a quiet sunglassed sass! She is the woman who has the last laugh, quite literally.

In the year 2020, we found brave, smart, angry, sassy and most of all regular, relatable women in our Bollywood films. The coming year, 2021, could be hopeful for many reasons in a world of altered realities. But the one thing we definitely deserve are more and more real women on our screens.

The author is a freelance journalist.

Latest Stories

  • Frank Sanchez literally threw Julian Fernandez out of the ring in wild KO victory

    Talk about a statement knockout.

  • Charlie Woods shows Tiger how it's done by hitting shot of the day at PNC Championship

    Charlie Woods already looks like a pro at the PNC Championship.

  • Week 15 fantasy football rankings: Chasing a championship

    Complete positional rankings to prepare you for your semifinal matchup.

  • Keeping up with Mahomes, Chiefs a tall task for Saints | More Football

    Drew Brees is expected to return in Week 15, but it might not matter against Patrick Mahomes and the deadly Kansas City Chiefs offense.

  • SC councilwoman allegedly used taxpayer money to 'stalk' Magic Johnson in New Jersey

    The councilwoman went to Newark to "stalk" Magic Johnson and NFL star Richard Seymour, per an indictment.

  • Marcus Peters fined $12,500 by NFL for spit incident with Jarvis Landry

    Marcus Peters denied spitting at Jarvis Landry during Monday's game.

  • Jamal Murray, Steven Stamkos win Sports Illustrated awards for Breakout and Best Play

    Two Canadians were honoured at this year's Sports Illustrated Awards. Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was named of the winner of the "Breakout of the Year" award, while Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos was the recipient of the "Play of the Year" award after his goal in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Dallas Stars.  Murray, the native of Kitchener, Ont., led the Nuggets to an upset of the favoured Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the NBA playoffs in Orlando, Fla. The Nuggets would lose to the eventual NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers in the conference finals, but not before Murray made a highlight-reel layup in Game 4 of the series.  The layup drew comparisons to Michael Jordan's own from Game 2 of the 1991 NBA Finals between Jordan's Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers. "You dream of being great," Murray said following the award announcement. "You dream of being the best version of yourself. So, I don't see myself stopping there."  Stamkos, from Markham, Ont., only played fewer than three minutes in the NHL playoffs as he was nursing a core muscle injury. His lone appearance came in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals against Dallas, where he scored on a sharp angle shot Stars' goaltender Anton Khudobin to give his team a 2-0 lead in the first period.  The Lightning went on to win the game, and the series.  "I'm not a huge believer of those 'meant to be' moments," Stamkos said. "But that was truly one of those moments for me."  Earlier this month, Quebecer Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was among five athletes to be named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year. Following a Super Bowl victory with the Kansas City Chiefs, he worked at a long-term care facility as a frontline worker amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic.  Teammate Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James, Breonna Stewart and Naomi Osaka were the four other athletes who also received the honour.  This year's awards are being held online through a variety of platforms, including Facebook, Twitch and Twitter. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • AP Exclusive: MLB payrolls drop nearly $2.5B in pandemic

    NEW YORK — Major League Baseball payrolls plunged to $1.75 billion during the pandemic-shortened season from $4.22 billion, and the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers led with $98.6 million — the smallest for the top spender in 20 years.Base wages for 40-man rosters tumbled to $1.54 billion, according to information sent from Major League Baseball to teams on Friday night and obtained by The Associated Press. That was down from $3.99 billion in 2019.Prorated portions of signing bonuses totalled $120.6 million, down slightly from $122.8 million. Earned bonuses fell to $25 million from $26.9 million.Buyouts of unexercised 2021 options came to $58.2 million, more than double the $26.9 million for buyouts of unexercised 2020 options, a sign of expense-cutting amid the revenue loss.Los Angeles won its first title since 1988 as it topped spending for the first time since 2017, when the Dodgers led for the fourth year in a row. The total had not been that low of the top spender since the New York Yankees in 2000 at $95.3 million.The Yankees, at $83.6 million, were No. 2 for the second straight season. The New York Mets were third at $83.4 million in their final season of ownership by the Wilpon and Katz families, up from 12th and their highest since they were second in 2009. The Mets were purchased last month by hedge fund manager Steven Cohen, who is boosting payroll higher for next year.Houston was fourth at $81.4 million, up from eighth, followed by the Chicago Cubs at $80.6 million, down from third.San Diego was sixth at $76.3 million, followed by Washington ($76.2 million), Texas ($75.2 million) and the Los Angeles Angels ($69.9 million),Boston, two years removed from a World Series title, dropped from first to 13th at $63.3 million after trading stars Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers.AL champion Tampa Bay was 28th at $29.4 million, ahead of only Pittsburgh ($24.1 million) and Baltimore ($23.5 million).Base salaries were reduced by 60/162 due the shortened schedule as part of an agreement between MLB and the players’ association following the interruption of spring training by the novel coronavirus. The season’s start was delayed from March 26 to July 23, and each team’s schedule cut from 162 games to 60.If full salaries had been paid and a complete schedule played with the usual average of callups from the minors, payrolls likely would have increased by 4% from 2019.While the luxury tax was suspended, three teams projected to finish over the $208 million tax threshold, based on full payrolls by average annual value and including benefits and a COVID credit of at least $1.5 million per club: the Yankees ($239.8 million), Houston ($224.3 million) and the Chicago Cubs ($216.3 million).New York and Chicago, both over for the second straight year, would have paid at 30% of the amount above $208 million up until $228 million, and the Yankees would have paid 42% in the amount over $228 million. Houston would have paid at a 20% amount on its overage.The Yankees avoided what would have been a full tax bill of $10,965,773 according to AP’s calculation, the Astros $3,263,801 and the Cubs $2,480,775. If they had paid on a prorated 60/162 share, the Yankees would have owed $4,061,397, the Astros $1,208,815 and the Cubs $918,805.Still, each of those teams will have the compensation rate of a luxury tax-paying club if it signs a free agent who turned down a qualifying offer from another team: Each would forfeit its second- and fifth-highest picks in the 2021 amateur draft and lose $1 million of international amateur signing bonus pool allotment.Philadelphia was just under the tax threshold at $207.3 million and the Dodgers at $204.6 million.Boston dropped to $184.9 million after paying a Red Sox record $13.4 million luxury tax in 2019, when the team failed make the playoffs.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRonald Blum, The Associated Press

  • Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel tests positive for COVID-19

    Jeff Capel said earlier this month that he felt uneasy about playing while COVID-19 cases are spiking across the country.

  • It's time to stop taking the Steelers seriously | More Football

    Pittsburgh's flaws have been exposed as the season has worn on, while the Browns and Ravens have started to round into form ahead of the playoffs.

  • Ronaldo nets 2 as Juventus wins at Parma 4-0 in Serie A

    MILAN — Cristiano Ronaldo responded to recent criticism with two goals to help Juventus win at Parma 4-0 in Serie A on Saturday.Dejan Kulusevski scored Juve’s opener against his old club as the nine-time defending champion moved level with Inter Milan, a point behind leader AC Milan.Both Milan sides play on Sunday, when the Rossoneri travels to Sassuolo and Inter hosts Spezia.Juventus has drawn half of its 12 Serie A matches. In the last stalemate midweek against Atalanta, Ronaldo had an unusually sub-par performance and a penalty saved.“Ronaldo was angry for having missed the penalty, but we had a few days to think about it and he showed how much he cares about scoring goals, even better when during open play," Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said.“We weren’t happy with Wednesday’s result, but the performance was good. We had to get back the points we lost against Atalanta and we did it in the best way.”Kulusevski was given a start against his old club. The 20-year-old midfielder spent last season on loan at Parma, during which he completed a permanent transfer from Atalanta to Juventus.Kulusevski was quickest to react to a low cross from Alex Sandro from the left, knocking it into the far bottom corner in the 23rd minute.Juventus doubled its lead just three minutes later when Álvaro Morata floated in a cross from the right and Ronaldo leapt up high to head it in.Ronaldo had his second three minutes into the second half with an angled drive past Luigi Sepe after being picked out by Aaron Ramsey.Morata added the fourth when he headed in Federico Bernardeschi’s cross.MORE MISERYBottom club Crotone’s recent run of positive results was halted at Sampdoria in a 3-1 loss.Crotone picked up four of its six points from its past two matches, but goals from Mikkel Damsgaard and Jakub Jankto gave Sampdoria a 2-0 start.Simy pulled one back for Crotone from the penalty spot on the stroke of halftime but substitute Fabio Quagliarella restored Samp’s two-goal advantage in the second half, five minutes after coming off the bench.Crotone slipped five points from safety after Fiorentina drew against Hellas Verona 1-1. Both teams netted penalties early in the first half.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDaniella Matar, The Associated Press

  • Who's next for Canelo Alvarez as he moves up the all-time ranks?

    If Alvarez doesn’t want to fight Golovkin again, there are plenty of options for him.

  • Mistakes around goal line costly to Panthers in loss

    GREEN BAY, Wis. — Mistakes around the goal line resulted in one more frustratingly close loss for the Carolina Panthers.Carolina fumbled on first-and-goal from the 1 and committed a holding penalty that nullified a potential touchdown in a 24-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night.“It’s always disappointing when you get down there and you have points, and you do something like that to prevent your team from scoring,” Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said.The Panthers (4-10) have lost eight of their last nine games because of their inability to finish. In eight of their losses this season, they had the ball late in the fourth quarter with a chance to win or send the game into overtime.That continued Saturday, as Carolina got the ball on its own 20-yard line with 55 seconds left but lost the ball on downs. A holding penalty on the punt return and an intentional grounding penalty on first down never gave the Panthers much of a chance on that final series.But finishing the game wasn’t the problem Saturday. Carolina outscored Green Bay 13-3 and outgained the Packers 214-49 in the second half after allowing touchdowns on each of the Packers’ first three series.The Panthers hung tough against one of the NFL’s top teams while playing without injured 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey and left tackle Russell Okung.“The way we came out in the second half, it was completely different,” Panthers defensive end Brian Burns said. “I don’t know what clicked in everybody’s head, but we just came out with a different mentality. But I feel like we’ve got a good defence now. If we cut out these small errors, I feel like we can be great.”The Panthers’ issue was finishing drives.Carolina trailed 14-3 in the second quarter but had first-and-goal at the 1 when Bridgewater tried leaping over the line for a touchdown. The plan backfired when Krys Barnes knocked the ball loose.Cornerback Kevin King picked the ball up and raced 48 yards before D.J. Moore finally brought him down.Bridgewater blamed himself for trying to reach the ball across the goal line, making him vulnerable to a fumble.“I guarantee you, if I ever have to run a quarterback sneak again for the rest of my career, I’ll probably make sure I never reach the ball over the top, unless it’s fourth-and-1,” Bridgewater said.That turnover eventually led to a 14-point swing, as Aaron Jones capped the Packers’ ensuing drive by high-stepping untouched for an 8-yard touchdown run around the left end.“You talk about a dramatic shift,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said. "Had he done that on fourth down, I could live with it, right? But just not on first down, especially when I thought we ran the ball well when we did run it tonight. That’s a principle of our team — we don’t reach the ball across the goal line until fourth down.”Carolina crept back into the game and trailed 21-10 in the fourth quarter when Bridgewater once again fumbled inside the 5-yard line. This time, tight end Ian Thomas pounced on the ball in the end zone for an apparent touchdown.But the touchdown was nullified by a holding penalty on John Miller. The Panthers had to settle for a Joey Slye 22-yard field goal that made it 21-13 with 8:39 left. They never could cut the margin below eight points.This is the second straight year Carolina has struggled around the end zone at Green Bay (11-3).Carolina also fell 24-16 at Lambeau Field last season. The Panthers owned a 5-3 record last year before losing to the Packers when McCaffrey got stopped short of the goal line as time expired. That defeat started an eight-game losing streak that ended Carolina’s 2019 season.That 2019 trip to Green Bay opened a 22-game stretch in which the Panthers have gone 4-18. But the performance of Carolina’s defence Saturday night at least offered the Panthers something on which they can build.“You hate these losses,” Rhule said. “But if there’s a message, it’s like if we just do what we’re supposed to do, we’re a pretty good team.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLSteve Megargee, The Associated Press

  • When you play Alabama, everything hurts and you lose 

    You can't ever get too comfortable against Alabama, because they'll crush your hopes like they did Florida's Saturday night in the SEC championship.

  • CFP semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Texas

    The College Football Playoff semifinal scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Jan. 1 is relocating to the Dallas Cowboys' stadium in Texas, a move prompted by California's ban on spectators at sporting events during the pandemic. College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock said Saturday night that conference commissioners who make up the CFP management committee and the Tournament of Roses mutually agreed to relocate the game because of the “growing number of COVID-19 cases in Southern California.” “The game in Dallas will still be played in the mid-afternoon window on New Year’s Day,” Hancock said in a statement. “We are pleased that parents and loved ones will now be able to see their students play in the game." The decision, announced about 13 1/2 hours before the playoff field was scheduled to be set Sunday, is just the latest twist during a college football season played through myriad COBID-19 disruptions. The Rose Bowl, know as the Granddaddy of all college football's post-season games, has been played every year since 1916. Coaches and school officials with playoff contenders have complained about the Rose Bowl being unable to accommodate players’ family members because of California’s COVID-19 restrictions, put in a place as the state tries to fight a public health crisis that is straining its hospitals. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly even suggested that if the Fighting Irish were selected to play in the Rose Bowl, the school would boycott if players could not have family attend. None of the teams in contention to be selected for the playoff are from the western United States. The Rose Bowl asked the state for an exception to the restriction, but was denied twice, including earlier this week. The restrictions have been in place since March and UCLA has played its home football games at the Rose Bowl since November, including its regular-season finale Saturday night. "We know that the decision was not an easy one to make,” said David Eads, Tournament of Roses CEO and Executive Director. “While we remain confident that a game could have been played at the Rose Bowl Stadium, as evident in the other collegiate and professional games taking place in the region, the projection of COVID-19 cases in the region has continued on an upward trend.” The other College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 1 will be held in New Orleans at the Sugar Bowl, with current plans to allow 3,000 fans at the Superdome. The championship game is scheduled for Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Hancock said it had not yet been determined if the semifinal at AT&T Stadium in Arlington would still be called the Rose Bowl. The name is part of licensing agreement and is co-owned by the Pasadena Tournament of Roses and the City of Pasadena. If not, it would be the first time in more than 100 years no Rose Bowl game was played after a college football season. The first Rose Bowl was played Jan. 1, 1902. The last time the Rose Bowl game was played outside Pasadena, California, was 1942. The game between Oregon State and Duke was played in Durham, North Carolina, because the West Coast was deemed unsafe after the attacks on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. ___ Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/ ___ More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Ralph D. Russo, The Associated Press

  • Brilliant Canelo Alvarez shines in unanimous win over Callum Smith

    Alvarez showed why he’s the best fighter in the world and running away from Smith to capture the WBA and WBC titles by scores of 119-109 twice and 117-111.

  • Packers outlast Panthers 24-16 for 4th straight victory

    GREEN BAY, Wis. — A fast start helped the Green Bay Packers overcome a shaky second-half performance and remain on pace to earn the top seed in the NFC playoffs.Aaron Jones rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown as the NFC North champions reached the end zone on their first three series before hanging on to beat the Carolina Panthers 24-16 on Saturday night.Aaron Rodgers threw for a season-low 143 yards but produced a touchdown pass — his 40th of the season — and a touchdown run for the Packers. Rodgers is the first player in NFL history to throw at least 40 touchdown passes in three separate seasons; he had 45 during his 2011 MVP campaign and 40 in 2016.Green Bay (11-3) won its fourth straight despite getting outscored 13-3 and outgained 214-49 in the second half. Rodgers called the second half “definitely a stinker for the offence.”“We just know that type of football in the second half is not going to get it done in the playoffs, where we're going,” Rodgers said.Green Bay took a half-game lead over New Orleans (10-3) in the race for the NFC’s best record. The Packers own a tiebreaker over the Saints after winning 37-30 at New Orleans on Sept. 27.Under the NFL’s new 14-team playoff format this year, only the No. 1 seed in each conference earns a first-round bye.“It's very critical,” Jones said. “We want everything to run through Lambeau. We know we control what happens."The Packers built a 21-3 halftime lead before withstanding a comeback attempt from a gritty Carolina team playing without injured 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey and left tackle Russell Okung.Carolina had a chance to force overtime when it got the ball at its 20-yard line with 55 seconds and no timeouts remaining. But the Panthers only got to the 26 before losing the ball on downs.The Panthers (4-10) have lost eight of their last nine games.Carolina's Teddy Bridgewater was 21 of 35 for 258 yards with a touchdown run, but he also had a critical fumble. D.J. Moore caught six passes for 131 yards, and Joey Slye kicked three field goals.Rodgers capped Green Bay’s first series with a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Robert Tonyan, who has scored in five consecutive games. After Carolina cut the lead to 7-3 on Slye’s 36-yard field goal, Green Bay reached the end zone again as Rodgers ran it in on third-and-goal from the 6.Trailing 14-3 in the second quarter, Carolina had first-and-goal at the 1 when Bridgewater tried leaping over the line and Green Bay's Krys Barnes knocked the ball loose. Kevin King recovered the fumble and raced 48 yards before Moore brought him down.“That was the play of the game, no doubt about it,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said.Jones capped the Packers’ ensuing drive by high-stepping untouched for an 8-yard touchdown around the left end.“I think the biggest thing we said to our guys is we weren’t playing football at first,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said. “Like they were throwing the ball out on the perimeter and catching screens, and they’re running the ball downhill and running the ball through us, we’re not tackling. And then I think our pride kind of kicked in. We played better after that.”Carolina scored the first 10 points of the second half on Bridgewater’s 13-yard scramble and Slye’s 22-yard field goal. That made it 21-13 with 8:39 left. The Panthers settled for the field goal after John Miller's holding penalty nullified a touchdown.Mason Crosby gave the Packers some breathing room with a 51-yard field goal with 3:39 left, but the Panthers wouldn't go away. After Bridgewater threw a 40-yard completion to Moore, the Panthers sent their field-goal unit on for Slye's 33-yarder, which cut the lead to 24-16 with 2:04 left.ADAMS' STREAK SNAPPEDGreen Bay's Davante Adams had seven catches for 42 yards and didn't reach the end zone, ending his streak of eight games with a touchdown reception.Only two players in the Super Bowl era have put together longer such streaks within the same season. Jerry Rice caught a touchdown pass in 12 straight games in 1987. A.J. Green did it in nine straight in 2012.INJURY REPORTPanthers cornerback Troy Pride injured his groin late in the first quarter. Defensive end Brian Burns said he tweaked his knee late in the game, but should be fine.Packers running back Jamaal Williams left with a quadriceps injury in the first half. Barnes left in the third quarter with an eye injury. Outside linebackers Rashan Gary and Za'Darius Smith were shaken up late in the fourth quarter. Safety Will Redmond was evaluated for a concussion.UP NEXTCarolina is at Washington on Dec. 27.Green Bay hosts Tennessee in another night game on Dec. 27.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLSteve Megargee, The Associated Press

  • Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball adds more wild assists to highlight reel in final preseason outing

    Though he is racking up assist highlights, LaMelo Ball shot just 1-of-10 from the field on Saturday night.

  • Championship week winners and losers: Projecting the College Football Playoff and New Year's Six bowl games

    Will Texas A&M move up to No. 4 on Saturday? We're not sure.

  • Behind monster performances from Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith, Alabama outlasts Florida to win SEC title

    Florida has some of college football’s best offensive talent. But it doesn’t have Najee Harris or DeVonta Smith.