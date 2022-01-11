7 Ways To Keep Your Energy Bills Down That Don't Involve Star Jumps

(Photo: zvonko1959 via Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Winter is a difficult time for people who struggle to pay energy bills and not everyone has the luxury of putting the heater on when they please. Which is why people aren’t happy about recent advice given by Ovo Energy on how to stay warm this winter.

In a blog post, the energy supplier detailed what it called “cost-effective tips” for staying warm this winter. The advice included hugging pets for warmth, challenging your kids to a hula hoop contest and doing a few star jumps. Understandably, customers were outraged by this, at a time when rising energy bills are out of their control and the cost of living crisis looms.

An increase in oil and gas demand in Asia and a summer with a limited amount of wind to produce alternative power have both contributed to rising energy costs, according to the BBC.

Around 12% of businesses said either production or supplies or both have contributed to increases in wholesale gas prices, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

Ovo Energy has since apologised and removed the blog post, but it’s no shock that more Brits are having trouble paying their energy bills.

If you want genuine tips on how to keep your energy bills down, keep reading.

1. Insulate your windows

If the property you’re living in doesn’t have double glazing you can insulate your windows to prevent draughts. This thermo insulating film (£15) covers the whole window and works to keep heat in and reduce moisture on the window pane.

2. Close your curtains

Closing your curtains at night is a great way of keeping the heat in and limiting draughts coming from your windows. If they hang in front of radiators, tuck them behind so the heat can still get into your room.

3. Move items away from your radiator

If you have a sofa or a bed near your radiator, move them away from radiator to allow heat to enter the room.

4. Wrap up

Adding an extra layer of clothes can help you feel warm inside your home. Put on a dressing gown or an old jumper when you’re watching TV. If you get cold easily pile on the blankets, put some warm socks on and fill up a hot water bottle. And, if your bedroom is eternally cold, pop one in your bed, too.

5. Turn down your thermostat

It’s tempting to turn the thermostat to the maximum temperature on a cold day but it’s better to flick it to around 18-20ºC. Otherwise your house is likely to overheat and you’ll be left wanting to open the windows – a huge waste of energy.

6. Use your oven

Leave your oven door open after cooking (if safe to do so) as it’ll release all the hot air and warm up your kitchen.

7. Switch energy suppliers

A relatively easy way to save money on your heating bills is to switch energy suppliers, ideally to a renewable one. Stephen Murray, energy expert at MoneySuperMarket previously told HuffPost that people should start off by checking their current tariff: “If you’ve been with the same energy provider for more than a year, the chances are you’re languishing on an expensive standard variable tariff,” he says.

“It pays to shop around, with our data revealing that there are at least 140 tariffs on the market that are cheaper than the energy price cap. By switching to a competitive fixed rate deal, you could save £238 on your bill in just five minutes.”

But what should you do if you can’t pay your energy bills at all? Citizen’s advice has various tips we can follow. If you’re already in debt “it’s worth speaking to the organisations you owe money to – they might be able to help by letting you pay smaller amounts or take a break,” Citizen’s advice says.

You might be able to claim benefits or get more money on your current benefits if:

you have coronavirus, or you’re following guidance to stay at home

you’ve lost your job

or you’re self-employed and can’t get work

you can’t work because your workplace has closed

You can also see what help you get from suppliers with your bills. Most organisations or people you owe money to should be able to help you by doing things like:

reducing your payments

giving you more time to pay

keeping you connected to their service even if you owe money - for example your energy, phone or internet.

For further information, visit Citizen’s Advice.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

