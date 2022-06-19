7 wardrobe essentials under $30 to grab at Nordstrom while they’re still in stock — you’ll wear them all year long

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As tempting as it may be to buy floral, summery dresses when the weather is warm and fuzzy sherpa pieces when temps get cooler, shoppers on a budget know it's smarter to avoid seasonal splurges. Instead, you're better off investing in items you can wear year-round.

When it comes to filling your closet with season-less wardrobe essentials, Nordstrom should be one of the first retailers you hit up. Though the store may have a reputation for pricey pieces that max out your credit card, you can also find affordable, timeless styles at Nordstrom. Need proof? Below you'll find seven fashion must-haves — all less than $30. Even better, you can wear these pieces all year, year after year, because they never go out of style. Given the wallet-friendly prices, you'd be smart to add these pieces to your cart now and place your order ASAP while they're still in stock.

1. Caslon Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt, $7.60-$19 (Orig. $19)

Buy Now

It doesn't get more perfect than this Caslon Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt. The material is soft and comfortable, and the rounded V-neckline is flattering without being too revealing.

2. Caslon High-Waist Skinny Jeans, $19.60-$49 (Orig. $49)

Buy Now

Great jeans for less than $20? Yes, it's possible. These Caslon High-Waist Skinny Jeans have great stretch and look just as good with sandals and flip-flops as they do with ankle boots and sneakers.

3. Zella Jemma Sleek Tricot Crewneck Sweatshirt, $28.97 (Orig. $69)

Buy Now

Perfect for running errands or lounging around the house, you'll find yourself reaching for this Zella Jemma Sleek Tricot Crewneck Sweatshirt often.

4. Open Edit Relaxed Poplin Button-Up Shirt, $19.60-$49 (Orig. $49)

Buy Now

This Open Edit Relaxed Poplin Button-Up Shirt can be styled in so many ways — whether with jeans or leggings in cool weather or over a dress or with shorts in the summer months.

Story continues

5. Wayf Walker Scoop Neck Long Sleeve Midi Dress, $25.97 (Orig. $88)

Buy Now

Need a flattering black dress for a special occasion? Don't think twice about this stunning Wayf Walker Scoop Neck Long Sleeve Midi Dress that features a beautiful back cutout.

6. Caslon 3/4-Sleeve Tee, $11.60-$29 (Orig. $29)

Buy Now

Available in striped color combos and black and white, this Caslon 3/4-Sleeve Tee is perfect as a layering piece or all on its own with jeans, trousers and shorts.

7. adidas Originals Trefoil Tights, $23.45 (Orig. $35)

Buy Now

You really can't go wrong with a classic pair of black leggings. These adidas Originals Trefoil Tights are iconic but also well-made, so they don't turn see-through after a few washes.

If you liked this story, check out these cute and comfy sweatshorts for summer.

More from In The Know:

These sticky grippers on Amazon work so much better than a rug pad: 'My 70 lb. dog was doing laps across the rug without it budging'

Thousands of Amazon shoppers rave about these pillows that are on sale for just $27: 'I didn’t realize how terrible my current pillows were until I tried these'

Amazon has a bunch of colorful KitchenAid stand mixers on sale today, and prices are more than $100 off

Don't wait until Prime Day — these 9 Amazon deals are worth shopping right now

The post 7 wardrobe essentials under $30 to grab at Nordstrom while they’re still in stock — you’ll wear them all year long appeared first on In The Know.