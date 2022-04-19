This $7 USD Concealer Brush Is Going Viral on TikTok

These days, if I'm wearing concealer, I'd blend it out with my trusted beautyblender. I learned this technique from YouTube years ago and haven't stopped using it since, but leave it to TikTok to make me aware of another tool I need to add to my makeup brush kit.

Thanks to its unique shape, the 242 Brightening Concealer Brush by Real Techniques -- or as TikTokers like to calll it, the "kitten paw" brush -- is going viral on TikTok. @radgalyanna says in a clip, "This brush is so perfect for blending out under-eye concealer."

If you need more convincing that this is the ultimate concealer brush, beauty guru @mikaylanogueira stitches the TikTok, saying, "I am obsessed with this brush." In Mikayla's video, she's seen achieving flawless and seamless coverage by applying concealer with the brush. "All you have to do is tap with this brush, you don't have to rub in any way, shape or form. Tapping is going to blend it in and airbrush it very nicely," Mikayla exclaims.

The Real Techniques 242 Brightening Concealer brush retails for $7 USD. It is sold out currently, but will be back in stock via the Real Techniques website on April 29. For now, catch more of the "kitten paw" brush tutorial videos below.