7 Universally Chic Nail Polish Colors You Need in Your Fall Collection

Fall is just around the corner which inevitably means that the beauty enthusiast is already planning their nail colors for the season. We know that neons and pastel tones rule for the spring and summer months, but nothing is better than bringing out those deep jewel and earth tones that make one feel luxurious and rich. These colors are perfect for adding a touch of warmth and elegance to your look, creating a focal statement everywhere you go.

For autumn 2023, we will see twists on classic styles and muted shades with fall-inspired twists. To help you get ahead of the wave, we've compiled a list of the top nail colors for fall 2023 based on our industry ear.

The list ahead includes a variety of shades that are sure to suit anyone's personal style and seasonal taste. You can use this list to inspire your next DIY manicure or take it to your next salon appointment.

Deep Caramel Hues

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nails Ideas - Magazine (@nailsideasmagazine)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Jade (@jadeandpolished)

A deep brown polish is always a safe bet for fall, but if you want to make a statement, try a decadent caramel tone. Who knows, it might even score you a free pumpkin spice latte at your local Starbucks.

Emerald Green Shade

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melanie Graves (@overglowedit)

This rich green shade is a great alternative to traditional fall hues. Paired with your favorite gold stack rings, your hands will be the main character of the day.

Matcha-Latte Green

Matcha-Latte isn't just for your tea, you can bring the health and wealth to your hands.

Oxblood Red

A classic fall shade that is perfect for any occasion.

Smoked Salmon Pink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nails Ideas - Magazine (@nailsideasmagazine)

A muted pink that is perfect that can either be paired up for a strong fall polish or a subtle look.

Story continues

Denim-Blue

Move over Lana Del Ray, we're rocking denim-blue nail polish for the fall. This hue borders the lines between a muted gray and neutral blue, which will work itself out to be the "new" black.

Candy-Apple Red

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren ✨ (@lolo.nailedit)

Candy-Apple red is one of the most classic fall shades that brings up childhood autumn nostalgia and evokes those "grown" vibes.