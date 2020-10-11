7 Tripura MLAs Camped in Delhi Demand 'Dictatorial' CM's Resignation, Request Audience with BJP Chief

At least 7 BJP MLAs from Tripura have called for Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb's resignation calling him dictatorial, inexperienced and unpopular. The BJP MLAs, who are camped at party headquarter in Delhi are demanding meeting with the party’s national leadership on the issue.

The BJP MLA led by Sudip Roy Barman, claim to have support of at least two more MLAs in the house, which has 36 BJP MLAs out of 60, Indian Express reported.

The seven MLAs lodged in Delhi reportedly include Sushanta Choudhary, Ashish Saha, Ashish Das, Diwa Chandra Rankhal, Burb Mohan Tripura, Parimal Deb Barma, Ram Prasad Pal and Sudip Roy Barman.

According to Sushanta Choudary, Birendra Kishore Deb Burnam and Biplab Ghosh are also with the seven MLA, but the two couldn’t come to Delhi due to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, MLAs in support of the Tripura CM said that there wasn’t any danger to the state government. Tripura BJP president Manik Saha said, ”The government is safe and the seven or eight MLAs couldn’t topple the government.”

Reacting to the allegation made by the 7 MLAs, Saha said that he has not heard their complaints. He added that in the BJP, members don’t discuss issues outside the party.

According to sources, Ram Prasad Pal is unlikely to go with the MLAs. BJP sources said that the CM Biplab Deb has the confidence of PM Modi.

The rebel MLAs on the other hand have claimed audience with BJP president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah. The MLAs add that they also wish to meet PM Modi and inform him about the developments.

Choudhary said that the rebels have no complaints against the party or the central leadership. “We are committed to the BJP ideology and loyal to PM Narendra Modi,” Choudhary said.